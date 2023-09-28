Introducing the Regie.ai SDR Team Personalization Score: A New Era of Outreach Quality Measurement

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dynamic landscape of modern sales, personalization isn't just a strategy - it's a necessity. Today Regie.ai unveils a groundbreaking innovation that's set to transform how you measure and enhance your prospecting efforts - the Regie.ai SDR Team Personalization Score. With this revolutionary metric, Regie.ai is paving the way for a new standard of measurement for outbound prospecting.

A Crucial Metric in the Age of Deliverability

In today's digital sphere, achieving high email deliverability is paramount. Your sales emails must stand out amidst the noise, or else they can fall victim to spam filters. This is where personalization comes into play, forming the bedrock of effective prospecting. There are challenges sales teams face in maintaining a fine balance between individualization and deliverability, and that's the inspiration behind the SDR Team Personalization Score.

The Regie.ai SDR Team Personalization Score is a pioneering industry metric that quantifies personalization across your entire prospecting team. It's not just about individual efforts; it's about collective excellence. This metric is designed to provide sales managers with a comprehensive overview of how distinct and varied reps manual personalized emails are as a team.

How It Works

The SDR Team Personalization Score evaluates the entirety of your team's manual personalized emails. It assesses the diversity and uniqueness of the messages your team crafts, offering insights into the level of personalization achieved across the board. It uses the recently popular Vector Databases to find the closest emails to any given email extremely efficiently. This provides SDR managers with a proximity score for each individual email that an SDR has sent. Then Regie.ai combines this proximity score across all emails that every SDR has sent to arrive at its Team Personalization Score.

This data-driven measurement lets sales managers understand where improvements can be made in message relevancy and give guidance on how to optimize your prospect engagement strategies.

SOURCE Regie.ai