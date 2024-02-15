Regie.ai secures #12 spot on G2's list of the "Top 100 fastest growing products of 2024," demonstrating excellence in AI sales products

Regie.ai

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regie.ai, a market leader in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for B2B sales teams, announced that it was ranked #12 on G2's list of "100 Fastest Growing Products for 2024." Earlier this month, G2 announced the winners of its annual "Best Software Awards," which rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users in 2023, as well as publicly available market presence data.

"B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research," said Sara Rossio, chief product officer at G2. "As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year – more than any other B2B marketplace – reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we're proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice."

The G2 recognition further underpins Regie.ai's role as an industry and G2 trailblazer in the AI space. Recently, Regie.ai launched their Auto-Pilot product, a revolutionary add-on to their AI-powered sales prospecting platform. Auto-Pilot combines the power of generative AI with data unique to your business and buyers to automate prospecting tasks continuously — and to a high degree of quality.

"To secure the 12th position on the 'Fastest Growing Products' list is truly a testament to the satisfaction and loyalty of our valued enterprise customers," says Nina Butler, head of marketing at Regie.ai.

The growing recognition of Regie.ai on G2 highlights how AI continues to revolutionize the sales industry. This year's recognition comes on the heels of a record-setting 65 acknowledgements of Regie.ai in G2's Winter 2024 Grid reports.

To be eligible for the "Best Software Awards," a software company or product had to receive at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year, with scores reflecting only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

About Regie.ai
Meet Regie.ai, the leading generative AI (GenAI) platform for sales teams. Regie.ai uses GenAI and automation to make prospecting easier for businesses and better for buyers. Regie.ai AI Agents continuously predict who to contact, when, in what channel, and with what personalized message — executing that prospecting workflow 100% autonomously for your sales reps. Based on intent signals, Regie.ai AI Agents then surface the most engaged leads to your sales reps to work with calls and social engagement, while it continues to nurture the rest of your lead list.

Regie.ai has raised a total of $20.8 million in funding from Foundation Capital, Scale Venture Partners, South Park Commons, and Day One Ventures, with Khosla Ventures leading their most recent round. As a pioneer in providing support for the modern sales team, Regie.ai leverages its deep industry knowledge to provide best-in-class services to support GTM teams, including AT&T, Crunchbase, Sophos, Auth0, and more.

About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.

