New ROI Study from GTM Partners Shows How Regie.ai Delivers Meetings & Pipeline Using Autonomous AI Sales Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regie.ai today announced the results of a third-party, analyst-validated ROI study from GTM Partners, a data-driven Go-to-Market analyst firm. The ROI study shows that Regie.ai's solutions revolutionize prospecting, making it easier for businesses and better for buyers.

"Part of our mission to make Go-to-Market simple is to validate the ROI of various GTM technology vendors like Regie.ai," says Sangram Vajre, Co-Founder and CEO at GTM Partners. "Our research found that Regie.ai automates top-of-funnel prospecting while directing human work to the most engaged leads. In the era of scaled outreach that's mindful of tech consolidation and sales team efficiency, this is a win-win scenario."

Regie.ai modernizes sales engagement with AI-driven prospecting. AI Agents source and prioritize contacts, generate and send personalized messages, and accelerate engagement on priority leads 100% autonomously, so reps can focus on more impactful sales activities.

"Generative AI has opened the door to unprecedented levels of efficiency for GTM teams," says Nina Butler, Head of Marketing at Regie.ai. "As more enterprises embrace Generative AI technology, they're finding that it can close existing pipeline gaps without investing in additional headcount by purely increasing the efficiency of their current team."

GTM Partners' ROI Studies leverage G2 data, interviews with customers, and case studies to provide readers with data-driven analysis of the problems a solution is intended to solve and how well it delivers on these promises.

Regie.ai's value is anchored on:

Automating repetitive tasks (like audience building, content personalization, and task execution) and optimizing reps' time by surfacing the most engaged leads for follow-up.

Consolidating core revtech systems, using just one system to execute the prospecting motion.

Reducing the time reps need to spend on sourcing leads and writing cold emails, improving morale.

Ensuring timely communication based on marketing-approved language, enhancing marketing's messaging consistency across all touchpoints.

Regie.ai customers see material ROI for the use cases described in this study, including:

$27M in influenced pipeline from inbound lead response AI Agent in one quarter

in influenced pipeline from inbound lead response AI Agent in one quarter 2x outbound meetings booked in less than one year

48% positive email reply sentiment (an improvement from 35% in three months)

100+ hours saved per month in GTM team productivity

"Based on our review of feedback from hundreds of customers via G2 and other sources, it's clear that Regie.ai delivers on the promises of GenAI on outbound sales," said GTM Partners co-founder and senior analyst, Bryan Brown. "This platform brings your CRM, sales engagement platform, and intent data under one umbrella, and uses AI to power audience discovery, lead sourcing, customized outbound messages, task execution, and follow-up."

About Regie.ai

Regie.ai is the leading generative AI (GenAI) platform for sales teams. Regie.ai uses GenAI and automation to make prospecting easier for businesses and better for buyers. Regie.ai AI Agents continuously predict who to contact, when, in what channel, and with what personalized message — executing that prospecting workflow 100% autonomously for sales reps. Based on intent signals, Regie.ai AI Agents then surface the most engaged leads to your sales reps to work with calls and social engagement, while it continues to nurture the rest of your lead list.

Regie.ai has raised a total of $20.8 million in funding from Foundation Capital, Scale Venture Partners, South Park Commons, and Day One Ventures, with Khosla Ventures leading their most recent round. As a pioneer in providing support for the modern sales team, Regie.ai leverages its deep industry knowledge to provide best-in-class services to support GTM teams, including AT&T, Crunchbase, Sophos, Auth0, and more.

About GTM Partners

GTM Partners, a data-driven Go-to-Market Analyst firm helps organizations and GTM vendors to achieve efficient growth by transforming their GTM strategy. The firm works with high-growth, B2B companies to help unify their GTM teams and to provide them with lasting strategies and frameworks. GTM Partners with a mission to make Go-To-Market simple aims to be the voice of the industry for all things GTM. gtmpartners.com

