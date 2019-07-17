Introducing the Scout Video Doorbell - The Industry's Most Affordable Smart Doorbell Featuring Unparalleled HD Video

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout , the modern security solution that helps every home make protection a priority, today announced the launch of the Scout Video Doorbell, a full-featured video doorbell that lets you answer your door from home or while away. The Scout Video Doorbell provides HD video alerts, live streaming video with two-way audio, infrared night vision and more, all at an unparalleled price point. Best of all, Scout's proprietary People Detection technology allows you to focus on only the most important notifications without limiting your doorbell's field of view.

The Scout Video Doorbell also features a best in class in-app experience. While viewing the live feed, you can easily trigger the security system's siren, start two-way audio or play pre-recorded messages. Additionally, if you have pro monitoring – Scout's monitoring service designed with your unique home needs in mind – you can press the "Call 911" button to instantaneously send a verified alarm signal to Scout's central station. This will bypass any verification calls, prompting central station to immediately dispatch police. Since most police departments prioritize verified alarms, you will receive a faster response. For those without pro monitoring, this button will prompt your phone to call 911 so you can contact the police directly.

Key features of the Scout Video Doorbell include:

Unparalleled Pricing – Pricing starts at $99 for those with existing analog doorbell wiring, and $105 for those with digital doorbells that require a power kit to be installed. This is the lowest price on the market when compared to similar competing products!

"At Scout, we strive to provide a thoughtful, curated home security experience that is smart, simple and affordable," said Dan Roberts, CEO & Founder of Scout. "Customers have been asking for an affordable, DIY video doorbell and today we're excited to deliver just that. Combined with our other sleek, self-installed security devices, this is our next step towards putting the power to affordably protect your home in your hands."

Starting today, the Scout Video Doorbell – which can be incorporated into an existing custom Scout security system or operated on its own – is available for purchase for $99 (analog) or $105 (digital). For more information, please visit ScoutAlarm.com .

About Scout

Scout is an independent home security company that offers modern, intuitive and flexible security solutions that are accessible and customizable for every home. Founded in 2013 via crowdfunded roots, Scout's mission is to provide a thoughtful, curated home security experience that is smart, simple and affordable. The company's proprietary technology and devices are created with a security-first approach, as each of its products – from video doorbells to security cameras to sensors – are designed strictly with home protection in mind. For more information, visit ScoutAlarm.com .

