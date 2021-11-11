Introducing the SmallRig Cage for the Nikon Z 9, designed to help the photographer and content creator get the most out of their camera

The Nikon Z 9 multi-function expansion frame was designed in conjunction with the Nikon team, bringing together the expertise of these two teams, to increase the practicality and durability of the Z 9. From the original design data through the real-world testing, what you see is what you get...high-quality products working together to improve the workflow of content creators across a wide range of shooting scenarios.

SmallRig Cage for Nikon Z 9

Professional

- Dedicated full-cage for the Nikon Z 9. Designed to provide accessory mounting points and protection for the camera.

Expandable

- Flexibility to match your shooting style with multiple mounting points including built-in ¼" – 20 holes, ARRI 3/8" – 16 locating holes and cold shoes.

- Bottom mounted Arca quick release plate for quick switching between tripods when shooting.

- The ability to mount handles, microphones, LED lights and monitors within compromising the operation of the camera.

Protected

- Stable, anti-twist three-point locking mechanism: fixed by one ¼"-20 screw on the bottom, locating pin and right should strap holes.

- All-around protection to prevent body scratches.

Price & Availability

- SmallRig Cage for Nikon Z 9 ID: 3195 ( RRP Price:USD $99.00)

From November 9th, SmallRig Cage for Nikon Z 9 3195 will be available globally.

Nikon Z 9 Multi-scene Solution Expansion Kit

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlog, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program in the industry to co-design with global creators and make their big dream achievable.

