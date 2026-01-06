SmallRig Launches Wireless Microphone S70: "Master Sound. Clip & Go."

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig, a global specialized provider of imaging solutions, today announced the launch of its newest audio innovation - the SmallRig Wireless Microphone S70 - at CES 2026, marking a strategic expansion into the consumer-facing market. The debut reflects SmallRig's expansion of its co-design philosophy, extending insights from professional users to a broader audience while introducing a flagship microphone designed to deliver studio-grade sound, ultra-compact design, and seamless compatibility across diverse recording environments.

The Wireless Microphone S70 is ideal for vlogging, interviews, live streaming, commercial shoots, and professional filmmaking, aligning with SmallRig’s mission to empower creators with tools that enhance creative freedom. Developed in deep collaboration with four-time Grammy-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi, the S70 is engineered to solve precise on-location audio challenges.

Developed in deep collaboration with four-time Grammy-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi, the S70 is engineered to solve precise on-location audio challenges. Bignardi is known for capturing icons like Andrea Bocelli and Laura Pausini. His philosophy focuses on restoring true sound and creating its feeling.

Features of the S70 include:

Tuned by Grammy-Winning Engineer Luca Bignardi

9 Pro EQ Presets, Tuned for Any Scene

Capture Pro Sound, in Perfect 360° Clarity, featuring a 48kHz sampling rate, 24-bit depth, 70dB signal-to-noise ratio, and a maximum SPL of 120dB

Advanced 3-Level Noise Reduction & Clipping Protection

Logo-Free Design

Match Your Style. Hide It in Shot.

Goes On Invisible. Comes Off Iconic.

Crafted to Feel Premium.

3 Recording Modes, One-Tap Switching.

5-Level Gain for Cameras, 3-Level for Phones.

All-Day Power. 40 Hours of Worry-Free Recording.

984ft Range. Move Without Limits.

Designed for content producers who value discretion and comfort, the S70 boasts a logo-free, ultra-small form factor, making it easy to hide on camera while remaining comfortable for extended wear. The silicone mic capsule allows for flexible mounting options, while the metallic finish body provides a premium look and feel. Its featherlight construction delivers a true "no-feel" wearing experience, ideal for long recording sessions.

The S70 is built for versatility and reliability across workflows. It supports three recording modes—Mono, Stereo, and Safety Track, with the Safety Track recording a secondary -6dB backup to protect against sudden audio peaks. Precision gain control ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, while stable 300-meter ultra-long-range transmission offers dependable performance even in challenging environments. With up to 40 hours of total battery life, creators can record confidently without interruptions. The system also supports smart app control, allowing users to manage settings and reimagine their recording experience with ease.

"Media professionals today need audio tools that work intuitively in fast-moving, real-world situations," said Frank, CMO at SmallRig. "The S70 represents the new focus on delivering intelligent, creator-driven solutions. Together with Luca Bignardi, we analyzed real-world recording scenarios to meticulously remaster the EQ curves. The result is 9 exclusive presets that deliver studio-grade warmth and balance for any voice and instrument-moving beyond hardware to offer complete sonic control."

For more information, visit www.smallrig.com.

About SmallRig

SmallRig established in 2013, is dedicated to providing creators around the world with solutions in camera/phone mounting and steadying rigs, lighting and control systems, imaging device batteries, and audio equipment. Today, SmallRig products reach users in more than 160 countries and regions, serving a wide range of scenarios—from livestreaming, vlogging, and short videos, to documentaries and Hollywood blockbusters.

Media Contact:

Morno

+1-310-428-6054

[email protected]

SOURCE SmallRig