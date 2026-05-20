Introducing the Tigerlily Foundation EmpowerHER Peer Navigation Program

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigerlily Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the EmpowerHER Peer Navigation Program, a compassionate, community-centered support initiative designed to ensure that no one has to navigate breast cancer alone. Rooted in lived experience, cultural humility, and trauma-informed care, EmpowerHER provides free, one-on-one peer navigation support to women across the breast cancer continuum from screening and diagnosis through treatment, survivorship, and beyond.

At the heart of the EmpowerHER Peer Navigation Program are Tigerlily's trained Peer Navigators, many of whom are survivors or caregivers. These navigators walk alongside patients, caregivers, and families with empathy, dignity, and understanding, helping individuals make sense of a diagnosis, access trusted resources, and bridge gaps in complex healthcare systems.

Using trauma-informed, patient-centered approaches, Peer Navigators help reduce barriers to care by supporting health insurance navigation, resource connection, and self-advocacy. Navigators also connect participants to transportation assistance, financial support, mental health services, caregiver support, education on treatment options and clinical trials, and survivorship care planning, all at no cost.

At A Glance:

Tigerlily foundation is the only organization that delivers a fully integrated, multi-role support system combining:

Clinical Trial Navigation

Peer Navigation (EmpowerHER Model)

ANGEL Peer Support Specialists

(Multidisciplinary: RN, Social Work & CHW Backgrounds)

Together, these roles create a continuous cycle of education, access, empower, support, and psychosocial stability, eliminating barriers to enrollment, retention, adherence, and the patient experience.

The Tigerlily Foundation is deeply grateful to AstraZeneca, Merck, and Novartis, for their generous sponsorship and continued commitment to this impactful and meaningful alliance.

About the Tigerlily Foundation:

The Tigerlily Foundation is a national breast cancer foundation providing education, awareness, and advocacy. The Tigerlily Foundation's programs seek to educate and empower women of all backgrounds, including those at heightened risk, those facing health disparities, and those with less access to care. Tigerlily aims to improve the quality of life, and to end isolation among breast cancer previvors and survivors.

Media Contact:

Erin Miller

Director, ANGEL Center of Excellence

[email protected]

SOURCE TIGERLILY FOUNDATION