Tigerlily Foundation Collaborates with Bristol Myers Squibb to Advance Clinical Trial Access and Equity

National Breast Cancer Nonprofit Highlights Efforts to Reduce Barriers for Patients, Especially Women of Color

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigerlily Foundation, a leading national breast cancer nonprofit dedicated to ending cancer disparities for young women—particularly women of color—today announced a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) focused on expanding access to clinical trials and reducing barriers to participation.

This work is part of Tigerlily's ONE in a MILLION campaign (#ONEinaMILLION), which aims to reach one million women with education and empowerment around clinical trials. Clinical research remains essential for developing new treatments and improving standards of care for breast cancer. This campaign helps individuals learn more about and connect to clinical trial opportunities, including studies in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Through this collaboration, Tigerlily Foundation and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) are working to increase awareness, education, and engagement around clinical research, with a shared commitment to improving access for communities that have historically been underrepresented in this space. These efforts provide patients with clear, accessible information about their care options while addressing common participation barriers and fostering trust between patients, healthcare providers, and the research community.

"Clinical trials should always be presented at the beginning of treatment for patients, and in a way that empowers the patient to participate." said Maricia Cole, Tigerlily ANGEL Advocate.

Her perspective highlights the role of early awareness and patient-centered communication in building trust and helping patients better understand their options.

"We are proud to collaborate with Bristol Myers Squibb to advance solutions that expand access to clinical trials," said Maimah Karmo, President and CEO of Tigerlily Foundation. "Greater diversity in research leads to better science, more effective treatments, and, ultimately, greater health equity."

This collaboration supports education and awareness about clinical trials and does not constitute medical advice or an endorsement of any specific treatment or study. Patients should speak with their healthcare provider about clinical trial options that may be appropriate for them.

About Tigerlily Foundation

Tigerlily Foundation is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit women's health and oncology organization with a mission to end disparities and empower young women and their families by providing education, awareness, advocacy, and hands-on support before, during, and after cancer.

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Media Contact:

Jules Annen

Director, Communications and Health Literacy

[email protected]

SOURCE TIGERLILY FOUNDATION