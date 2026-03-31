Tigerlily Foundation Continues the Bliss Collective: Brunch & Sip Series with Upcoming Events in Atlanta and Miami

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of its national Bliss Collective: Brunch & Sip series in New York City, the Tigerlily Foundation is continuing the powerful movement with upcoming events in Atlanta, Georgia, and Miami, Florida, bringing women together for inspiring conversations around wellness, empowerment, and advocacy.

Designed to create culturally meaningful spaces for connection, self-care, and education, the Bliss Collective series blends community, lifestyle, and health awareness to encourage women to prioritize their well-being while learning about important topics including breast health, mental wellness, and participation in clinical trials.

Tigerlily Foundation is continuing the powerful movement with upcoming events in Atlanta, Georgia, and Miami, Florida Post this

The next events in the national series include:

Atlanta, GA

Kimpton Sylvan Atlanta – Buckhead

Saturday, April 18, 2026

10:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Miami, FL

InterContinental Miami

Saturday, April 25, 2026

10:30 AM – 2:00 PM

The Bliss Collective series first launched in New York City in December 2025, bringing together women for a powerful brunch experience focused on joy, healing, and empowerment. The upcoming events will continue to expand the series' national impact, connecting women across communities through meaningful dialogue, storytelling, and wellness-centered experiences.

A Brunch Experience with Purpose

More than just a social gathering, the Bliss Collective is a transformative experience designed to help women pause, recharge, and connect with a supportive community. Guests enjoy a chic brunch setting while engaging in discussions about self-advocacy, health equity, breast health, and the importance of representation in clinical research.

The experience also provides women with tools and resources to help them make informed decisions about their health and become advocates for themselves and their communities.

"Empowerment comes to life through the strength of our sisterhood. When women come together to uplift one another, we create a powerful force for health, wellness, and healing. The Tigerlily Foundation community honors our journeys and celebrates the resilience that unites us. At Tigerlily's Bliss Collective Brunch, we embrace the beauty of thriving together and providing a safe space for each other as we move through life."

— Maimah Karmo, Tigerlily Foundation, CEO & Founder

"The Bliss Collective: Brunch & Sip event should not be missed if you are Black or Brown. It was very open and honest. The room was filled with hope, laughter, and good food. We listened to Warriors and ANGEL Advocates who shared their stories. Cancer is HARD, but all you saw was HOPE, and women who did not let cancer define them. I was in awe of everyone who made today possible. I hope that Tigerlily continues to do this work." - Bliss Collective, New York attendee.

Empowering Women Nationwide

As part of Tigerlily Foundation's commitment to addressing disparities in healthcare, the Bliss Collective series also highlights the importance of increasing awareness and participation in clinical trials among communities that have historically been underrepresented in research.

Through engaging conversations, shared experiences, and access to trusted resources, the series aims to strengthen health literacy and empower women to advocate for themselves and their loved ones.

The Bliss Collective series is presented in partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and will continue to expand to additional cities throughout 2026.

Learn more about upcoming Bliss Collective events:

https://tigerlilyfoundation.org

About Tigerlily Foundation

Tigerlily Foundation is a national cancer organization whose mission is to educate, empower, and advocate for young women before, during, and after a breast cancer diagnosis. Through initiatives including the ANGEL Advocacy Program, clinical trial education and engagement efforts, and wellness programs like the Bliss Collective, Tigerlily works to eliminate disparities in healthcare and create transformational change in the cancer experience.

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Media Contact:

Jules Annen

Director, Communications and Health Literacy

[email protected]

SOURCE TIGERLILY FOUNDATION