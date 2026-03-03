Introducing VSCO Galleries for Seamless Photo Sharing, Client Delivery, and Collaboration

VSCO's elevated gallery experience gives photographers a new way to impress clients

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VSCO today announced the expansion of its photography platform with the launch of VSCO Galleries , a sleek, standalone photo delivery application designed to impress clients. Available now in the Apple App Store , VSCO Galleries simplifies the delivery process while promoting collaboration, enabling photographers, guests, event organizers and content creators to gather and share photos in one, photo-first experience.

Photographers face increasing pressure to deliver faster while managing greater volumes of work. At the same time, traditional file-sharing services and gallery platforms are becoming more expensive and less aligned with current workflows. VSCO Galleries is filling this gap with a powerful, photographer-centric solution that enables users to:

Collect photos from multiple contributors into one unified gallery

from multiple contributors into one unified gallery Create unlimited photo galleries that are easy to share

that are easy to share Impress clients with a clean, polished experience across mobile and desktop

with a clean, polished experience across mobile and desktop Scale business without additional fees through unlimited storage and password-protected controls for VSCO Pro members

"For photographers, sharing work is more than sending images. It's about sharing their story, craft, and visual identity," said Eric Wittman, CEO of VSCO. "With VSCO Galleries, we're giving photographers a delivery experience that reflects the quality of their work. Refined, intentional, and distinctly theirs all while empowering them to build stronger client relationships and a more sustainable business."

VSCO Galleries is free for anyone to use, with unlimited storage and advanced features included in VSCO Pro ($60/year), reinforcing VSCO's commitment to supporting photographers at every stage of their professional journey.

The New Reality of Client Photoshoots

Modern photoshoots, particularly weddings, events, and commercial projects, often involve multiple contributors capturing photo and video content. Second photographers, content creators, and behind-the-scenes teams create a volume and complexity that traditional file-sharing tools and gallery platforms were not designed for.

VSCO Galleries is built for this new reality. By integrating collaboration directly into the gallery experience, on both app and web, VSCO provides the professional infrastructure photographers need to meet changing expectations. This premium photo gallery feature can also serve as a client add-on, enabling photographers to earn more with each booking.

Building a Platform for Professional Photographers

The launch of VSCO Galleries reflects the company's continued investment in building a complete photography platform for working professionals. Today, many photographers rely on a patchwork of creative tools, client management systems, and multiple subscriptions that were never designed to work seamlessly together. The complexity and rising costs of these fragmented workflows is exhausting and unsustainable.

VSCO's product strategy is centered on reducing operational friction while amplifying creative output. By integrating advanced editing tools, portfolio sites, collaborative workflows, and client delivery with unlimited storage into the VSCO Pro membership, the company is providing the infrastructure photographers need to grow sustainable businesses.

VSCO is debuting the Galleries app this week at WPPI (Wedding & Portrait Photographers International) in Las Vegas, where the company will host a photo walk, a photography exhibition, and educational workshops for working photographers.

About VSCO:

VSCO , the Visual Supply Company, is a complete photography platform—editing tools, portfolio sites, client workflows, and community—that helps photographers hone their craft, grow their network, and build a photography business on their terms. Whether they're landing their first paid gig or growing an established practice, VSCO champions photographers at every stage of the journey. Our mission is simple: to close the gap between the creative life photographers want and the confidence, tools, and community they need to make it real.

VSCO—Where photographers turn pro.

