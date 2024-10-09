Introducing Woven Honor, The Latest Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 18 Years From The Orphan Barrel Collection

The newest Single Malt from Linkwood Distillery pays homage in liquid form to the intricate weaving of history and craftsmanship over time

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKWOOD DISTILLERY -- The Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. is proud to release a new liquid from its coveted collection: Woven Honor Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 18 Years. Hailing from the mountainous, green landscape of the Scottish Highlands, Woven Honor celebrates the storied history of the Linkwood Distillery, where this liquid was meticulously crafted. In true Orphan Barrel fashion, the bottle label is representative of the liquid within. In the case of Woven Honor, the artwork features a spider scrupulously constructing its web in undisturbed artistry, representing how this whisky was crafted with the same precision, harmoniously blending nature's finest elements with traditional techniques.

Woven from the finest ingredients and years of expertise, this liquid aged gracefully over 18 years in American Oak barrels, resulting in an exquisite Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This smooth, medium-bodied Single Malt Scotch Whisky greets us with grassy and floral notes, a fruit medley of green apple and lemon zest alongside vanilla and honeycomb. With a flavor and aroma light as silk, Woven Honor invokes the freshness of spring.

"Woven Honor is an exceptional Single Malt for those who treasure rare spirits and seek to capture a piece of whisky history," said DIAGEO Whisky Specialist Peter Milne. "The liquid is a testament that true craftsmanship and quality are achieved through patience and the natural course of creation, just as the bottle's label design symbolizes."

Founded in 1821, the Linkwood Distillery sits on the outskirts of Elgin. At Linkwood, the distillery values its rich history and time-honored processes as a whisky patiently ages in oak barrels. To pay homage to this liquid's heritage, the label depicts the careful production process behind Woven Honor, where each step evolves naturally, ensuring a singular and authentic outcome. Just as the spider on our label symbolizes patience and the artistry of creation, this liquid reflects our commitment to quality and the tradition of leaving the natural process untouched.

Woven Honor, like other Orphan Barrel Whiskeys, offers a fleeting moment of indulgence, a chance to savor the intricate flavors and aromas crafted over nearly two centuries of tradition. The spirit is a work of art - admired and enjoyed for its singular perfection, and cherished in its natural state, only to be made once and never recreated again.

If you're 21+, please drink Woven Honor Aged 18 Years responsibly. This special edition bottle is available at select spirits retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $185 for 750mL, and became available for purchase exclusively in the U.S. on October 1, 2024. Woven Honor can also be purchased on ReserveBar and TheBar.com, where shipping and delivery options are available. For more information about Orphan Barrel click here and follow @orphanbarrel on Instagram.

ABOUT ORPHAN BARREL WHISKEY CO.

The Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. is an endeavor to time-honor and capture high-quality liquid from barrels that have been aging independently to share them with whiskey connoisseurs. We are inspired by creativity, quality liquid, good times and great stories. The project is owned and run by DIAGEO and headquartered in Tullahoma, Tenn. These are limited edition whiskies released in one exclusive batch, so once they are gone they are gone forever.

ABOUT DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.



WOVEN HONOR Single Malt Scotch Whisky. 46.3% Alc/Vol. Imported by Diageo, New York, NY.

