Intterra Launches New Functionality for Community Wildfire Resilience

Intterra, the national leader in situational awareness software for fire first responders releases a new product to manage and track community wildfire risk & resilience efforts.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intterra announces the release of new workflows and tools that enable communities to track fuel mitigation efforts all in one place.

The addition of Intterra's Community Risk Manager expands pre-incident planning workflows to capture landscape treatments, mitigation projects, and funding to support community resilience efforts. Community Risk Manager is the first tool on the market to enable state, local, federal, community and non-profit resources to capture their work in one spot, giving full visibility to all agencies to track and measure their resilience efforts, and leverage all available information to better inform response teams when an incident occurs.

The development of these tools originated through a grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in partnership with the Western Fire Chiefs Association. Eight different fire service agencies participated in the pilot and testing of the capability in its beta state. Additional investment including analytics, grant management and other workflows will continue to be added over time.

"So many of our communities are struggling with wildfire risk and the mitigations we can take to reduce that risk. These new capabilities with Intterra will help both our community residents and firefighters better understand what we have done to prepare and how to better defend our homes and landscapes. Now we have a single place for them to capture, share, and leverage those mitigations and demonstrate how each small action improves resiliency. We're excited to see this grow as more Intterra customers utilize it." said Kate Dargan, Co-Founder of Intterra and Senior Advisor at the Moore Foundation.

Intterra's pre-incident planning tools are critical for improving operational effectiveness and situational awareness for structures, communities, wildland areas, or special events. Preplanning can provide teams and incident command with the relevant data in an easy-to-understand map to better visualize where risks and related assets are located when responding to a natural disaster or dangerous incident. Create structural plans that map where biohazard materials are stored or details of the exact locations of fire hydrants to improve your team's decision-making capabilities in a response situation. Add new structure details before an address is public or modify driveway and address details to increase your squad's accuracy in responses. Share preplans with external response teams to make mutual aid situations even more efficient. Intterra's new Community Risk Manager expands Intterra's Preplan suite capabilities for managing treatments and mitigations, making it the most comprehensive offering available.

About Intterra:

Intterra is a trusted interagency common operational platform providing real-time situational awareness software for firefighters, first responders, and the private sector. Intterra's software allows communities to share situational information and respond to risks & events as they develop in real-time. Trusted by some of the busiest firefighting agencies in the US, Intterra empowers departments and agencies with insights and analytics, allowing users to access all of a department's relevant data in one centralized visual interface. Since 2010, Intterra has been on a mission to arm fire agencies with big-data solutions to ensure they'll be better informed, more flexible, safer, and ultimately more valuable to their communities.

About The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation:

The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation is an American foundation established by Intel co-founder Gordon E. Moore and his wife Betty I. Moore in September 2000 to support scientific discovery, environmental conservation, patient care improvements and preservation of the character of the San Francisco Bay Area.

As outlined in the Statement of Founder's Intent, the foundation's aim is to tackle large, important issues at a scale where it can achieve significant and measurable impacts.

