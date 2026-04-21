Intune Physical Therapy Expands into Alabama with Acquisition of Nesin Physical Therapy

Acquisition of Huntsville's Premier Multi-Clinic Practice Marks Intune's Entry into Alabama and Deepens Southeast Growth Strategy

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intune Physical Therapy, a Highland Ventures company and emerging leader in outpatient physical therapy, today announced the acquisition of Nesin Physical Therapy, a four-clinic physical therapy practice serving the greater Huntsville, Alabama, market. This strategic acquisition marks Intune's entry into Alabama and expands the company's footprint to 19 clinics operating across four states, further strengthening its growing presence throughout the Southeast.

Founded in 1987 by Janet Nesin, Nesin Physical Therapy has grown from a home-based contract therapy practice into one of North Alabama's most respected outpatient physical therapy providers. Today, the practice operates four clinics across Madison, Southeast Huntsville, Research Park, and a dedicated Nesin Pelvic Health clinic in downtown Huntsville. Nesin is recognized throughout the region for its hands-on, patient-specific approach, combining advanced manual therapy techniques with individualized strength training and one-on-one care to deliver lasting outcomes across orthopedics, sports rehabilitation, women's health, and pelvic health. The practice has earned recognition as a Women-Owned Business, a Best Place to Work in Huntsville, and a recipient of the BBB Torch Award for Ethics, among other community honors.

"As a family-owned company, we take a long-term approach to strengthening care and expanding access in the communities we serve, starting with supporting the clinicians who make that care possible," added Jacobs. "Nesin brings strong clinical expertise, deep community trust, and a culture that reflects our own. We look forward to our partnership and the opportunity to broaden access for our patients while creating new pathways for growth for our team across North Alabama."

"This is a meaningful moment for our team and for the patients who have trusted us for nearly four decades," said Michelle Nesin and Janine Nesin, co-owners of Nesin Physical Therapy. "As we looked to the future, we wanted a partner who would honor the culture that we've built — one where every patient is treated as an individual and every clinician is empowered to do their best work. Intune understands that mission. Their family-owned, relationship-first approach gave us confidence that what makes Nesin special will not only be preserved but strengthened."

Intune was built on a dedication to patient-first care and continues to expand by aligning with independent practices that prioritize meaningful, relationship-focused therapy. Intune partners with founders who want to maintain their team and company culture while leveraging the strength of Intune's administrative resources and strategic support.

"Our story continues to resonate with practice owners who are looking for a partner that values a more personal and connected approach to patient care. Together, we're building stronger lives, meaningful relationships, and healthier communities."

About Intune Physical Therapy

Intune Physical Therapy is an emerging leader in outpatient physical therapy, focused on delivering personalized, evidence-based care while supporting clinicians and community-based practices through sustainable growth. It currently operates 19 clinics across four states. Intune is a Highland Ventures company. Learn more at intunept.com.

About Highland Ventures

Highland Ventures is a family-owned, national venture management company with a legacy spanning more than 75 years. It currently operates several brands in its portfolio. Legacy Commercial Property, the nation's convenience retail leader, holds more than 700 properties and is the retail development leader in the Midwest and Sunbelt. Hoogland Restaurant Group is the nation's largest franchisee of Marco's Pizza, operating more than 120 locations. Intune Physical Therapy is Highland's growing physical therapy platform, focused on delivering individualized patient care.

Media Contact

Intune Physical Therapy

Rich Palumbo

E: [email protected]

T: (847) 905-9025

SOURCE Intune Physical Therapy