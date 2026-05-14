INTURAI DEPLOYS IT'S AI NATIVE MULTI-VERTICAL PLATFORM TO MULTIPLE GROUPS ACROSS AGED CARE AND RETAIL VERTICALS

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0) [email protected]

Highlights

Inturai completed an Australian product tour and delivered its Duo devices to a large aged care group and a retail technology company, spanning movement and occupancy tracking, human presence detection, falls monitoring, sleep, heart rate and breathing analysis.





The deployments, including a live demo home in Brisbane, validate the Company's AI-native, hardware-light platform across two distinct market verticals, demonstrating operational readiness and advancing Inturai's commercial strategy.





The programs with both customers establish direct commercial pathways in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and North America, positioning the Company to scale these distributor-style relationships and advance its broader pipeline.





The Company continues to develop its Defence applications towards commercialisation.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an Australia product tour, during which the Company delivered product updates across its full spatial intelligence platform and completed initial Duo device deployments with two customers: a large aged care group and a retail technology company.

The Australia tour represented a significant operational milestone for the Company, with the Inturai team delivering a full suite of hands-on demonstrations and device installations. Capabilities demonstrated included device tracking, human presence detection, falls monitoring and continuous analysis of sleep, heart rate and breathing - all delivered through the Company's discreet sensing architecture, which operates without cameras or specialised hardware. The Duo device, a low-cost, rapid-deployment device mimicking a Wi-Fi mesh network, Inturai's primary deployment platform, was delivered to both customers, establishing the operational foundation for expanded commercial arrangements.

The aged care and retail technology sectors represent substantial and structurally distinct commercial opportunities for Inturai's platform. The global aged care market is expanding rapidly, driven by ageing populations across developed economies and an urgent, unmet demand for non-intrusive continuous health monitoring that preserves resident dignity and privacy. Simultaneously, the retail technology sector is accelerating its adoption of spatial intelligence to drive operational efficiency, asset tracking and in-store intelligence - applications for which the Company's hardware-light deployment architecture is directly suited. The Australian market, as a sophisticated, well-regulated environment with strong healthcare and retail sectors, represents a strategic entry point for Inturai's Asia-Pacific commercial expansion.

Ed Clarke, CEO of Inturai Ventures Corp., commented:

"This tour marks a pivotal moment in Inturai's commercial progression, moving from demonstration to comprehensive deployments across two strategically important verticals. Delivering Duo devices to both an aged care operator and a retail technology company in the same market visit reflects the breadth and maturity of our platform and the strength of the demand we are seeing across both sectors. We are focused on advancing these relationships and building on the pipeline of opportunities this trip has created."

The Duo deployments signal the maturation of Inturai's go-to-market strategy, with the Company now delivering operational intelligence solutions to customers across healthcare and commercial environments in an international market. The platform's ability to deliver device tracking, human presence monitoring, falls detection and continuous physiological monitoring - including sleep quality, heart rate and breathing analysis - from a single, hardware-light architecture represents a meaningful competitive differentiator across each of these verticals. The Australia tour validates that the Company's product suite is commercially ready and that customer demand across multiple sectors is active and progressing.

In the aged care context, Inturai's discreet sensing capabilities directly address a critical market gap: the need for continuous, mission-critical monitoring that protects resident health without compromising dignity or privacy. The Company's non-camera approach positions it within the growing regulatory and institutional preference for privacy-compliant monitoring technologies, and the delivery to the aged care group provides the Company with a meaningful reference customer in one of the highest-value applications of its platform. Inturai intends to continue this engagement toward an expanded commercial arrangement and views the aged care vertical as a core pillar of its healthcare go-to-market strategy.

The retail technology engagement demonstrates the platform's capacity to deliver operational intelligence across commercial environments, including real-time device, asset tracking and human presence detection. This deployment validates the Company's thesis that the spatial intelligence platform is not vertical-specific: the same hardware-light architecture and AI-native sensing capabilities that serve healthcare settings are equally applicable to commercial and industrial sectors. The Company views the retail technology relationship as a significant proof point for platform versatility and looks forward to advancing and expanding this engagement.

Inturai is actively developing additional opportunities across Australia and broader Asia-Pacific markets, and the Company's leadership team returns from the tour with a strengthened pipeline and clear near-term priorities across both the aged care and retail technology verticals. The Company will provide further updates on the progress of these and other commercial engagements as they develop.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.