Inveniam Unveils Diol, the First Decentralized Marketplace for Data, Compute, and Storage

NEW YORK and ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inveniam Capital Partners ("Inveniam"), the global leader in decentralized data infrastructure, today launched Diol, the world's first decentralized marketplace for data, compute, and storage. The announcement was made live on stage at the Agentic Conference in Abu Dhabi by Inveniam Chairman and CEO Patrick O'Meara, reinforcing the company's commitment to reshaping private markets with trusted, sovereign infrastructure.

Diol transforms idle infrastructure and private datasets into accessible, revenue-generating assets, unlocking a multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity

Named after the Gaelic word for "marketplace," Diol is engineered to unlock trillions of dollars in trapped value across global private markets by making data, compute, and storage discoverable, auditable, and accessible—all while allowing asset owners to retain full custody. The platform serves as a critical exchange layer, enabling enterprises, investors, and innovators to convert idle infrastructure and unprocessed private datasets into revenue-generating assets.

"AI has an insatiable demand for compute power and trusted data inputs, yet today's ecosystem is dominated by a select few who dictate costs and control access," said Drew Orsinger, CEO of Diol. "Diol changes that. We return ownership and sovereignty to enterprises and entrepreneurs while offering investors a transparent venue where these assets can be priced, packaged, and accessed. Diol is the Uber of the knowledge economy."

At launch, Diol connects more than 26,000 market participants in over 100 countries, generating nearly $30 million in annual recurring revenue. Current customers span key sectors including financial services, AI technology, healthcare, real estate, media, and energy sectors. Participants – ranging from data owners, compute providers, and storage operators – can monetize their assets directly through programmable, on-chain contracts, while buyers gain auditable access under a single, unified agreement.

"Private markets are ballooning, yet they lack the transparency, liquidity, and trusted data flows investors need," said Mike Salk, President of Diol. "With data analytics and infrastructure projected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2030, Diol is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity, offering a sovereign, auditable architecture that transforms idle infrastructure into productive assets and lays the foundation for the next era of the data economy."

Diol operates like a global exchange, earning revenue through transaction fees, subscriptions, and enterprise licensing. Its scalable model grows with adoption, creating a transparent and trusted ecosystem.

"The power of a next-gen marketplace like Diol lies in its ability to not only store private market data but also analyze it in real-time," said Ben Golub, Executive Chairman of Storj, the distributed cloud platform acquired this week by Inveniam that will help power Diol. "Storj's proven ability to deliver fast, scalable, and globally accessible cloud services to businesses all over the world has established us as the most successful distributed storage and compute company in the world, and we're thrilled to expand further to power the Diol platform."

Following Inveniam's definitive agreement to acquire Storj, the leading decentralized cloud platform, Diol will be powered by Storj's distributed storage and compute infrastructure, already used across global enterprises, AI workflows, and media production environments to deliver secure, high-performance decentralized storage.

Diol is engaging strategic partners and ecosystem investors to accelerate the next phase of growth. For partnership or ecosystem inquiries, contact our team at [email protected].

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a data operations management and orchestration solution for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, decentralized data marketplaces, and the systematic trading of private market assets. Learn more at www.inveniam.io .

About Storj

Storj delivers a fast unified cloud solution designed for global media, AI and creative workflows. Combining distributed storage, advanced compute, and cutting-edge file access, Storj delivers a unique platform that powers efficiency and innovation to operate on a global scale. Learn more at storj.io .

