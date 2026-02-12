Inveniam and MEASA Partners Announce Merger to Address Rapidly Growing Real-World Asset Market Opportunity

Merger combines $700B+ investment pedigree with patented decentralized data architecture to bring institutional-quality transparency, pricing, and liquidity to tokenized real-world assets

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inveniam Capital Partners ("Inveniam"), the global leader in decentralized data infrastructure for real-world assets, today announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with MEASA Partners, an investment and advisory platform founded by a team with decades of asset management experience and a combined track record overseeing more than $700 billion in assets.

Inveniam Capital, Executive Chair and CEO, Nabyl Al Maskari, and Inveniam, Chairman and CEO, Patrick O’Meara Inveniam. Smarter Markets Start Here

The merger addresses the large and growing global market for income-producing real-world assets (RWAs)—including real estate, infrastructure, and private credit—by combining Inveniam's patented Smart Provenance™ decentralized data architecture with MEASA's institutional investment and advisory expertise. Inveniam's data orchestration solution delivers trusted, near real-time data for asset valuation, pricing, and performance.

MEASA Partners will lead Inveniam Capital, the business unit focused on sourcing, structuring, and managing institutional-quality private real-world asset solutions for an expanding global digital investor base. Inveniam Capital is designed to bridge traditional asset owners and institutional capital with digital and decentralized markets.

Inveniam Capital will build upon MEASA's institutional and sovereign network alongside Inveniam's distributed data architecture to:

source institutional-quality private RWAs from traditional asset owners,

create public-market-level data conditions for private assets, enabling efficient price discovery,

apply agentic insights and quantitative engineering to optimize portfolio construction, and

aggregate liquidity pools and order-books across regulated global digital markets via regulated affiliates and approved third-party market participants

Together, these capabilities are intended to support continuous pricing, systematic trading, and scalable access to private RWAs in an AI-driven, agentic market environment.

This transaction further advances Inveniam's strategic alignment with Abu Dhabi's rapidly developing financial ecosystem. With MEASA Partners' backing from Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners—a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global—and G42's strategic investment into and partnership with Inveniam, the combined platform bridges sovereign networks, institutional capital, and emerging tokenized market infrastructure. Together, these partnerships underscore the region's commitment to building transformative, AI-driven ecosystems, enabling the future of financial markets.

As part of the merger, Nabyl Al Maskari, Founder and Executive Chairman of MEASA Partners, will lead Inveniam Capital. Mr. Al Maskari is the third-generation steward of Al Maskari Holding, a privately owned holding company representing the Al Maskari family portfolio. Founded in 1968, Al Maskari Holding comprises a diversified group of enterprises with international partnerships and regional operations across strategic sectors. His leadership brings decades of institutional investment experience, sovereign connectivity, and global capital markets perspective to Inveniam Capital.

"For decades, real-world assets have been constrained by siloed systems, opaque data, and fragmented markets," said Patrick O'Meara, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inveniam. "This merger with MEASA brings together institutional investment leadership and decentralized data infrastructure to support a new capital markets model—one where private assets can be priced continuously, optimized quantitatively, and accessed by both institutional and digitally-native investors at global scale."

"Abu Dhabi is recognized as a global hub of financial innovation," said Nabyl Al Maskari, Founder and Executive Chairman of MEASA Partners. "By leading Inveniam Capital and combining our institutional and sovereign network with Inveniam's decentralized data infrastructure, we aim to bridge traditional capital markets with digital infrastructure. This approach supports regulated, transparent, and scalable access to real-world assets, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's leadership in financial innovation and capital formation."

The merger positions Inveniam Capital to scale rapidly within the large and growing RWA market by connecting traditional institutional capital with auditable and owner-controlled data infrastructure—enabling transparency, liquidity in, and systematic trading of previously illiquid asset classes.

About Inveniam Capital Partners

Inveniam, based in the United States with affiliates in the United Kingdom and in the UAE, is a data operations management and orchestration solution for real-world assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. Inveniam is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, decentralized data marketplaces, and the systematic trading of real-world assets.

About MEASA Partners LTD

MEASA Partners, based in the ADGM in the UAE, is an investment and advisory partnership platform dedicated to building institutional quality access strategies across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA). The company currently holds a Category 4 license from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). MEASA Partners was founded by Nabyl Al Maskari, Dr. Russell Read and Peter Lejre with combined experiences of managing over $700 billion in assets. Supported by a strategic investment from Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (ADCP), MEASA Partners builds partnerships with leading institutional anchors and specialist managers. Among its flagship initiatives are the MEASA Equity Fund, a diversified quant fund focused on the region, and the Transition Investment Lab (TIL), a public-private research initiative dedicated to advancing impact finance and ESG innovation, co-founded with Mubadala Investment Company and NYU Abu Dhabi.

SOURCE Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc.