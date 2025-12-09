Swarm to be acquired by Inveniam to launch full stack platform for agentic asset management

Swarm to remain focused on public markets

Platform will extend into private markets

Group to build AI-ready financial market infrastructure

Bolsters Inveniam's end-to-end real-world asset (RWA) tokenization solution set

BERLIN, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swarm, a leading blockchain platform for compliant tokenization and trading of digital securities, today announces it is being acquired by Inveniam, a global leader in decentralized data infrastructure for private markets, for an undisclosed amount. The move unites two pioneers of digital asset infrastructure to create the first full-stack framework for intelligent, AI-native financial markets. The acquisition will close in Q1 2026.

Swarm Co-founder, Phillip Pieper, Inveniam CEO Patrick O'Meara, and Swarm Co-founder Timo Lehes

Swarm will continue to operate under its existing brand and regulatory framework, maintaining and growing its offering of bringing public market assets, including tokenized stocks, bonds, gold, and ETFs, to blockchain-based markets. It will expand the utility of tokenized public assets by creating credible on-chain lending markets for these assets.

As Swarm combines Inveniam's verified data and valuation layer with its regulatory-compliant execution and trading infrastructure, the group will leverage their experience to make private markets public-facing through tokenization, making them AI-ready with trusted, machine-readable data, and agent-compatible execution layers. This expands the universe of agentic activities from purely crypto to broader capital markets at a time when industry leaders are getting ready for transactions to be AI-driven by 2030.

Pat O'Meara, CEO of Inveniam, said: "This acquisition is about assembling the right team, technologies, scale and vision for the next generation of global capital markets in an agentic world. Inveniam has been building the infrastructure required for the next era of finance, where assets must be trusted, machine-readable, and ready for AI-native market execution and Swarm is a vital piece of what we are building.

"Swarm is the only platform we've seen that balances decentralization with regulatory compliance in a way institutions can adopt with confidence. The strength of their team and the maturity of their platform make this acquisition a natural fit for Inveniam and aligns with our vision for agentic asset management. Swarm's entrepreneurial leadership in Europe and the execution stack they have built combined with Inveniam's data operations management platform and decentralized data architecture is the operating system for intelligent financial markets for both public and private assets."

Remaining committed to public markets



The partnership begins with Swarm's continued expansion in public markets, where its next milestone is launching trusted, on-chain lending markets for tokenized public RWA collateral. This new layer of infrastructure will allow institutional and DeFi lenders to accept regulated, stable tokenized public equities, bond ETFs, and commodities as collateral, expanding the $120B DeFi space, according to DeFi Llama, and creating a credible, scalable model for next-gen capital markets lending.



Tokenizing private markets



Building on its success in creating compliant markets for tokenized public assets, Swarm will now extend its expertise to private markets by integrating Inveniam's trusted data and valuation capabilities and across its customer base.



Inveniam's technology anchors private asset data at scale, representing over $200 billion in real estate, private equity, and credit portfolios, in ongoing credentialing to the blockchain for top banks and sovereign wealth funds.



Inveniam and Swarm are combining forces to accelerate on-chain capital markets. The combined infrastructure will introduce trusted trading, lending and collateralization frameworks for privately held assets including interval funds, unicorn stocks, venture portfolios, real estate and private credit, just as Swarm has built for public ones.



Philipp Pieper, Co-Founder of Swarm, said: " Tokenization is the ETF moment for private markets. The combination of Swarm's infrastructure with Inveniam's data capabilities means we can take traditionally opaque and illiquid private markets and make them a transparent, investable reality for institutions worldwide. Tokenization opens up one of the largest untapped opportunities in global finance, unlocking transparency and liquidity for asset classes that have historically been closed and illiquid."



Launching agentic asset management



Swarm and Inveniam are solving the two biggest barriers to institutional adoption of tokenized assets: Trusted Data + Compliant Execution. By combining verified valuations with programmable, AI-ready infrastructure, jointly they enable a new paradigm of agentic asset management, where assets are trusted, machine-readable, and connected 24/7.

This is the step beyond tokenization. In this new reality, autonomous AI agents can assess asset valuations, trigger smart contract actions, and manage portfolios in real-time for the world's largest asset classes.

Timo Lehes, Co-Founder of Swarm, added: "This acquisition is about shaping the future of financial markets. By bringing together Swarm's proven infrastructure for tokenizing and trading public assets with Inveniam's trusted data, valuation, and assurance layer, we can deliver on the full vision of Agentic Asset Management.

"In this new paradigm, assets are not only tokenized but also machine-readable and programmable, enabling AI-driven oversight, liquidity, and utility at a scale the market has never seen before. We are laying the foundations that will transform global financial market structures, so that liquidity becomes continuous, programmable, and truly global."

Swarm's regulatory-compliant tokenization platform covers stocks, bond ETFs, and gold, and its decentralized OTC (dOTC) venue for DeFi-native peer-to-peer trading. With integrations across Ethereum, Polygon, Hedera, Base, Plasma, BNB Chain, and HyperEVM, the combined stack is institution-ready today.

About Swarm

Swarm is an RWA platform that brings unique digitization and trading solutions to the world of traditional finance. It is the first organization in the world to offer digitized US treasury bills and Apple stock via a compliant and decentralized platform. Day to day, we work with real-world asset owners to tokenize collateral and build trading infrastructure in a regulatory-compliant way. Issuers that need compliance guarantees from a top tier jurisdiction to build secondary markets of tokenized securities, including fixed income products, choose to partner Swarm.

Swarm is a hybrid, embracing the advantages of blockchain-trading – flexibility, speed and efficiency – and pairing it with the trust and asset-range typically enjoyed by traditional exchanges. Swarm aims to integrate TradFi with DeFi so that everything becomes "Fi". www.swarm.com .

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a data operations management and orchestration solution for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, decentralized data marketplaces, and the systematic trading of private market assets. www.inveniam.io .

