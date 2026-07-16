InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Prescription Glasses (SGM-716)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to communicate or enjoy streaming on a smartphone while wearing prescription glasses," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the EYEPHONE. My design would combine two frequently used products into one safe and hands-free product."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified pair of prescription glasses. In doing so, it offers enhanced visual acuity. It also would allow the wearer to comfortably and safely communicate with a smartphone. As a result, it eliminates the hassle of holding a phone or using a traditional wireless earpiece. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear prescription glasses, cellphone owners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-SGM-716, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp