InventHelp Inventor Develops New Clamp for Sealing High-Pressure Pipes (SGM-710)

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InventHelp

Jul 16, 2026, 11:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an oil pumper, I wanted to create an improved clamp for sealing a leaking pipe," said an inventor, from Jefferson, Ohio, "so I invented THE BOA. My design would effectively seal the hole at a fraction of the cost, and it could withstand very high pressure for reliable service."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to seal a leaking pipe in the oil industry. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional clamps that are comparatively weak and tend to fail. As a result, it helps keep the equipment fully operational longer. It also helps reduce the cost associated with oil leak repairs. The invention features a reliable and durable design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for the oil industry, boilermakers, plumbers, gas distributors, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-SGM-710, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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