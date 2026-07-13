InventHelp Inventor Develops New Charity Charms for Eyewear (CNH-6092)

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InventHelp

Jul 13, 2026, 14:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "We believe your style should speak, and so should your heart," said an inventor, from Powell, Tenn. "So we invented the EYE GLASS ACCESSORIES. Our charming eyeglass accessories are designed to bring a little joy, magic, and personality to your look while quietly doing something bigger by helping support a charity to fight hunger.

The patent-pending invention provides a new way to accessorize eyeglasses or sunglasses. In doing so, it offers added fun and style. It also could help support a charity to fight hunger, and it could spark conversation. The invention features a unique and lightweight design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-CNH-6092, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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