InventHelp Inventors Develop New Magnetic Marker Cap (CTK-1684)

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InventHelp

Jul 13, 2026, 14:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fun and safe way for children to secure their marker caps when drawing," said a family of inventors, from Statesboro, Ga., "so we invented the MAGNETIC MARKER CAP. Our design also offers a creative place to keep markers when not in use."

The patent-pending invention provides an improve way to secure marker caps. In doing so, it helps prevent loose caps. As a result, it could help extend the life of the markers. It also helps reduce lost caps and the associated choking hazard. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for children and others who use markers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-CTK-1684, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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