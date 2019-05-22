Inventor of Interactive Demo Software Narrows Focus to Scaling Presales in B2B Software

SANDY, Utah, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus , the software startup that scales product demos for B2B software companies through interactive demo automation , announced today that it is narrowing its market focus to helping sales engineers and solution consultants on presales teams reach scale.

Interactive demos let sales engineers handle limitless demo requests because the buyer gets access to the automated demo whenever they are ready. This frees up time for the solution consultant to have more meaningful live conversations. This is the demo personalization screen where an the viewer indicates what is most important to them and Consensus gathers video clips and documents tailored to their unique interests.

"What we're hearing from presales teams around the world is that they are overrun with requests from their sales counterparts," says Garin Hess, Founder and CEO. "Interactive demos automate the repetitive parts of the demo process so that sales engineers can do what they do best--lead strategic conversations with their prospects and customers."

The term Presales is often misunderstood. Many assume that it refers to the function of business development, or setting appointments for sales. It actually refers to the need for buyers to get a thorough product demonstration before they are willing to finalize the purchase. Presales teams are staffed by technical professionals who know the software in depth and provide strategic consulting as part of the sales process. Presales professionals go by many terms, including titles such as Sales Engineer, Solution Consultant, and Technical Sales Specialist.

"We've seen demo automation have a big impact in several different use cases, including marketing, channel, and sales," says Hess. "But we've determined the best fit for our patented technology is to help software companies scale the software demo function that is usually handled by the solution consulting team."

Solution consulting teams often struggle to keep up with increasing demand for live demos and the demo function quickly becomes a bottleneck, derailing opportunities and frustrating sales teams and customers with unavoidable delays.

Consensus' interactive demo automation platform personalizes product videos and documents in response to questions so each stakeholder in the buying group automatically learns about the product in a way that is more relevant to them. Consensus tracks engagement with these demos to help sales teams understand what matters most to prospects. This allows each sales engineer to effectively serve more prospects and brings those prospects to live demos better educated and ready to talk specifics.

"This gives our customers the tools to drive exponential results with existing resources," says Hess.

Demo automation is part of a larger movement, called Buyer Enablement, to equip buyers earlier with what they need, making the buying experience better and shortening sales cycles.

Consensus makes it easy to create re-usable interactive demos that the sales team can send out on-demand. Once the solution consultant creates the re-usable interactive demo, inside sales reps create custom landing pages for the buying group called DemoBoards™.

When asked how he would describe the value of Consensus in his organization, one sales director at a large ERP software company said, "In a word, scalability. We can't grow headcount fast enough to keep up with demand. Consensus has driven a number of deals across different territories. We can touch more prospects with the existing team that we have."

About Consensus

Consensus, interactive demo automation software , helps presales scale by making it easy for sales engineers to create interactive demos that the sales team can send out on-demand. Each demo automatically changes for each viewer in response to questions so that they learn about your solution in a way that is more relevant to them. This allows presales teams to serve more prospects and brings those prospects to live demos better educated. Our clients are increasing close rates by 27% while reducing live demo requests from sales by 30%.

Media Contact:

Anna Loyo

125 E. Main Street, #118

American Fork, UT 84003

215109@email4pr.com

855.550.3366, x108

SOURCE CONSENSUS