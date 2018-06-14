Invesco Advisers Announces Private Placement of Variable Rate Demand Preferred Shares by Invesco Senior Income Trust and Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

ATLANTA, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc. announced today the successful pricing and private placement of Variable Rate Demand Preferred Shares (VRDPs) with qualified institutional buyers, as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) will issue $125,000,000 in aggregate liquidation preference of VRDPs. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) will issue $125,000,000 in aggregate liquidation preference of VRDPs. Both issuances will occur on or about June 14, 2018. Both VVR and VTA will use the proceeds of the VRDP issuance to simultaneously redeem outstanding Variable Rate Term Preferred Shares in the amount of $75,000,000 per fund. Each fund intends to use the proceeds of the VRDP issuance to invest in accordance with its investment policies.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the funds. This information does not constitute an offer for sale of any securities. No VRDPs have been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, no VRDPs may be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a leading independent global investment management firm, dedicated to helping investors worldwide achieve their financial objectives. By delivering the combined power of our distinctive investment management capabilities, Invesco provides a wide range of investment strategies and vehicles to our clients around the world. Operating in more than 20 countries, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IVZ. Additional information is available at www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT FDIC INSURED l MAY LOSE VALUE l NO BANK GUARANTEE

