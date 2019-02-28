Invesco Announces Appointment of New Trustee for Closed-End Funds

ATLANTA, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco announced today that the Boards of Trustees (the "Boards") of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI), Invesco Bond Fund (VBF), Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV), Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA), Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHTA), Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHIT), Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT), Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA), Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO), Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ), Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV), Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI), Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR), Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM), Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) and Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) (the "Funds") appointed Anthony J. LaCava, Jr. as trustee of the Funds effective March 1, 2019.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. It is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

