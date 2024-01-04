Invesco Announces Changes to Four ETFs

PBP, CQQQ and RYJ to reduce fees; fee waiver extended for ICLO

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, has announced that it will implement changes to four ETFs, as further outlined below. These changes reflect Invesco's commitment to continually evaluate its product line and provide a better investment experience for its clients.

Effective at market open on Jan. 1, Invesco has agreed to extend the fee waiver for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) through April 30, 2024.

Effective at market open on Jan. 5, Invesco's management fee for Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) will be reduced from 70 bps to 65 bps, and the management fee for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) will be reduced from 49 bps to 29 bps.

Fund name Ticker Current

mgmt. fee

(bps) Effective

net mgmt. fee (bps) Effective Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate

Note ETF ICLO 26 0* Jan. 1, 2024 – April 30, 2024 Invesco China Technology ETF CQQQ 70 65 Jan. 5, 2024 Invesco S&P BuyWrite ETF PBP 49 29 Jan. 5, 2024

* The Adviser has voluntarily agreed to extend the fee waiver previously set to expire on Dec. 31, 2023, waiving 100% of its management fee for the Fund through April 30, 2024.

Also effective at market open on March 25, Invesco's management fee for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ) will be reduced from 75 bps to 40 bps, and Invesco will make modifications to the name, ticker and underlying index of RYJ, as outlined below.

In addition to the changes mentioned above, effective at market open on Jan. 25, PBP's listing will transfer from NYSE Arca to Cboe BZX Exchange, as outlined below.

Fund name Ticker Current

exchange New exchange Effective Invesco S&P BuyWrite ETF PBP NYSE Arca Cboe BZX Exchange Jan. 25, 2024

"Bps" refers to the unit of measurement known as "basis points," used to describe a percentage value or rate. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01% (1/100th of a percent) or 0.0001 in decimal form.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.49 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of Sept. 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Important Information

Contact: Rachael Peng, +713.214.4193 [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.