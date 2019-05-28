Invesco announces reorganization of the OppenheimerFunds ETFs into Invesco ETFs

ATLANTA, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) announced today the reorganization of the OppenheimerFunds ETFs into Invesco ETFs. The funds were reorganized as part of the successful completion of Invesco's acquisition of MassMutual asset management affiliate OppenheimerFunds, which was announced on May 24, 2019.

Effective after the close of business on May 24, 2019, all of the OppenheimerFunds ETFs were reorganized into corresponding newly created exchange-traded funds of Invesco's family of ETFs in a tax-free transaction. The chart below lists the OppenhemerFunds ETFs which have been reorganized into Invesco ETFs:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II

Ticker Target Fund Cusip Acquiring Fund Cusip REEM Oppenheimer Emerging

Markets Revenue ETF 68386C864 Invesco Emerging Markets

Revenue ETF 46138G839 REDV Oppenheimer Emerging

Markets Ultra Dividend

Revenue ETF 68386C740 Invesco Emerging Markets

Ultra Dividend Revenue

ETF 46138G821 ESGF Oppenheimer Global

ESG Revenue ETF 68386C781 Invesco Global ESG

Revenue ETF 46138G813 RGLB Oppenheimer Global

Revenue ETF 68386C765 Invesco Global Revenue

ETF 46138G797 REFA Oppenheimer International

Revenue ETF 68386C757 Invesco International

Revenue ETF 46138G789 RIDV Oppenheimer

International Ultra

Dividend Revenue ETF 68386C732 Invesco International Ultra

Dividend Revenue ETF 46138G771 OVOL Oppenheimer Russell

1000®Low Volatility

Factor ETF 68386C666 Invesco Russell 1000®

Low Volatility Factor ETF 46138G763 OMOM Oppenheimer Russell

1000® Momentum Factor

ETF 68386C682 Invesco Russell 1000®

Momentum Factor ETF 46138G755 OQAL Oppenheimer Russell

1000® Quality Factor

ETF 68386C674 Invesco Russell 1000®

Quality Factor ETF 46138G748 OSIZ Oppenheimer Russell

1000® Size Factor ETF 68386C690 Invesco Russell 1000®

Size Factor ETF 46138G730 OVLU Oppenheimer Russell

1000® Value Factor ETF 68386C658 Invesco Russell 1000®

Value Factor ETF 46138G722 OYLD Oppenheimer Russell

1000® Yield Factor ETF 68386C716 Invesco Russell 1000®

Yield Factor ETF 46138G714 RWL Oppenheimer S&P 500

Revenue ETF 68386C104 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue

ETF 46138G698 RWW Oppenheimer S&P

Financials Revenue ETF 68386C807 Invesco S&P Financials

Revenue ETF 46138G680 RWK Oppenheimer S&P

MidCap 400 Revenue

ETF 68386C203 Invesco S&P MidCap 400

Revenue ETF 46138G672 RWJ Oppenheimer S&P

SmallCap 600 Revenue

ETF 68386C302 Invesco S&P SmallCap

600 Revenue ETF 46138G664 RDIV Oppenheimer S&P Ultra

Dividend Revenue ETF 68386C401 Invesco S&P Ultra

Dividend Revenue ETF 46138G656 OMFL Oppenheimer Russell

1000® Dynamic

Multifactor ETF 68386C724 Invesco Russell 1000®

Dynamic Multifactor ETF 46138J619 OMFS Oppenheimer Russell

2000® Dynamic

Multifactor ETF 68386C112 Invesco Russell 2000®

Dynamic Multifactor ETF 46138J593

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust

Ticker Target Fund Cusip Acquiring Fund Cusip ESGL Oppenheimer ESG

Revenue ETF 68386C773 Invesco ESG Revenue

ETF 46138J627 OMFL Oppenheimer Russell

1000® Dynamic

Multifactor ETF 68386C724 Invesco Russell 1000®

Dynamic Multifactor ETF 46138J619 OMFS Oppenheimer Russell

2000® Dynamic

Multifactor ETF 68386C112 Invesco Russell 2000®

Dynamic Multifactor ETF 46138J593

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.

Important Risk Information

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed and Fund returns may not match the returns of its index. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the funds.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

Shares are not FDIC insured, may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.invesco.com

