Invesco announces reorganization of the OppenheimerFunds ETFs into Invesco ETFs
May 28, 2019, 08:00 ET
ATLANTA, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) announced today the reorganization of the OppenheimerFunds ETFs into Invesco ETFs. The funds were reorganized as part of the successful completion of Invesco's acquisition of MassMutual asset management affiliate OppenheimerFunds, which was announced on May 24, 2019.
Effective after the close of business on May 24, 2019, all of the OppenheimerFunds ETFs were reorganized into corresponding newly created exchange-traded funds of Invesco's family of ETFs in a tax-free transaction. The chart below lists the OppenhemerFunds ETFs which have been reorganized into Invesco ETFs:
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II
|
Ticker
|
Target Fund
|
Cusip
|
Acquiring Fund
|
Cusip
|
REEM
|
Oppenheimer Emerging
|
68386C864
|
Invesco Emerging Markets
|
46138G839
|
REDV
|
Oppenheimer Emerging
|
68386C740
|
Invesco Emerging Markets
|
46138G821
|
ESGF
|
Oppenheimer Global
|
68386C781
|
Invesco Global ESG
|
46138G813
|
RGLB
|
Oppenheimer Global
|
68386C765
|
Invesco Global Revenue
|
46138G797
|
REFA
|
Oppenheimer International
|
68386C757
|
Invesco International
|
46138G789
|
RIDV
|
Oppenheimer
|
68386C732
|
Invesco International Ultra
|
46138G771
|
OVOL
|
Oppenheimer Russell
|
68386C666
|
Invesco Russell 1000®
|
46138G763
|
OMOM
|
Oppenheimer Russell
|
68386C682
|
Invesco Russell 1000®
|
46138G755
|
OQAL
|
Oppenheimer Russell
|
68386C674
|
Invesco Russell 1000®
|
46138G748
|
OSIZ
|
Oppenheimer Russell
|
68386C690
|
Invesco Russell 1000®
|
46138G730
|
OVLU
|
Oppenheimer Russell
|
68386C658
|
Invesco Russell 1000®
|
46138G722
|
OYLD
|
Oppenheimer Russell
|
68386C716
|
Invesco Russell 1000®
|
46138G714
|
RWL
|
Oppenheimer S&P 500
|
68386C104
|
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue
|
46138G698
|
RWW
|
Oppenheimer S&P
|
68386C807
|
Invesco S&P Financials
|
46138G680
|
RWK
|
Oppenheimer S&P
|
68386C203
|
Invesco S&P MidCap 400
|
46138G672
|
RWJ
|
Oppenheimer S&P
|
68386C302
|
Invesco S&P SmallCap
|
46138G664
|
RDIV
|
Oppenheimer S&P Ultra
|
68386C401
|
Invesco S&P Ultra
|
46138G656
|
OMFL
|
Oppenheimer Russell
|
68386C724
|
Invesco Russell 1000®
|
46138J619
|
OMFS
|
Oppenheimer Russell
|
68386C112
|
Invesco Russell 2000®
|
46138J593
Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust
|
Ticker
|
Target Fund
|
Cusip
|
Acquiring Fund
|
Cusip
|
ESGL
|
Oppenheimer ESG
|
68386C773
|
Invesco ESG Revenue
|
46138J627
|
OMFL
|
Oppenheimer Russell
|
68386C724
|
Invesco Russell 1000®
|
46138J619
|
OMFS
|
Oppenheimer Russell
|
68386C112
|
Invesco Russell 2000®
|
46138J593
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.
Important Risk Information
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed and Fund returns may not match the returns of its index. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the funds.
Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.
Shares are not FDIC insured, may lose value and have no bank guarantee.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
