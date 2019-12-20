Invesco ETFs Announces Listing Transfer for 22 ETFs

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced a listing transfer today for 22 of its ETFs.

The following Invesco ETFs will transfer their listings from The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to Nasdaq effective on market open on December 31, 2019:

Fund Name Ticker Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF BSAE Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF BSBE Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF BSCE Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF BSDE Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF BSCK Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF BSCL Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF BSCM Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF BSCN Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF BSCO Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF BSCP Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF BSCQ Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF BSCR Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF BSCS Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF BSCT Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF BSJK Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF BSJL Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF BSJM Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF BSJN Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF BSJO Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF BSJP Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF BSJQ Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF BSJR

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of November 30, 2019. For more information, visit Invesco.com.

Important Risk Information

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed and Fund returns may not match the returns of its index. ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 100,000or 150,000 Shares.

Shares are not FDIC insured, may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

Media Relations Contact: Stephanie Diiorio, 212.278.9037

stephanie.diiorio@invesco.com

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.