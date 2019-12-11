Invesco Expands Digital Wealth Business with RedBlack

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd., a global independent investment management firm, announced today the expansion of its digital wealth business supporting advisors, end-investors, and financial institutions with industry-leading tools, resources and investment capabilities. RedBlack, a market-leader in portfolio rebalancing and trading technology, joins Invesco, bringing more than 150 clients and $350 billion of platform assets. The team comprises 60 members based in Bedford, New Hampshire and Kochi, India.

Invesco recognizes the critical role technology plays for advisors today and it is one of the reasons why it has been growing its global digital wealth capabilities. This new offering builds on Invesco's record of successfully partnering with and investing in technology to provide advisors with the innovative and flexible tools they need to develop their business, while maintaining an independent, open architecture.

"Invesco has a long history of providing advisors with the tools and digital solutions they need to help their clients achieve their investment objectives through a broad range of active, passive and alternative capabilities," said Martin L. Flanagan, President and CEO of Invesco. "The addition of RedBlack demonstrates our commitment to continuously strengthening our global digital platform, further enhancing the solutions we offer to meet the evolving needs of advisors, our clients and the industry."

RedBlack provides investment professionals a flexible and scalable platform to help automate portfolio rebalancing, order management, trading and compliance workflows required to manage complex portfolios accurately and reliably. RedBlack helps its clients manage more money while decreasing operational costs and increasing margins.

"This is an exciting milestone for our company and, similar to Invesco, we believe in creating a modern, digital user experience for clients and advisors to help reach investment goals and manage portfolios efficiently," said Daniel C. Potter, President and CEO of RedBlack. "By combining Invesco's investment management and technology capabilities and RedBlack's solutions, we will offer a digital wealth proposition that makes the complex simple and delivers tremendous value for our clients" adds Roel Vlemmings, RedBlack's Chief Product Officer.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Broadhaven Capital Partners, LLC served as RedBlack's exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of October 31, 2019. For more information, please visit www.invesco.com.

About RedBlack

RedBlack provides investment professionals with the rebalancing, order management and trading solutions required to manage complex portfolios. At our core is a disciplined focus on client-driven design, innovative technology and agile delivery. RedBlack's solutions continuously evolve to meet the demands of our clients and the industry. Intuitive software, personalized training, and dedicated support deliver an immediate return on investment. RedBlack's clients include single and multi-family offices, wealth advisors, large financial institutions, trust companies, registered investment advisors, pension funds and foundations representing more than $350 billion in assets under management. For more information, please call (603) 232-9406 or visit www.RedBlackSoftware.com.

