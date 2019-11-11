Invesco Ltd. Announces October 31, 2019 Assets Under Management
ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,195.2 billion, an increase of 0.9% versus previous month-end. The increase was driven by favorable market returns, foreign exchange, and reinvested distributions, partially offset by outflows in long-term AUM, money market, and non-management fee earning AUM. FX increased AUM by $5.0 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $1,184.2 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $906.1 billion.
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
Income
|
Balanced
|
Money
Market
|
Alternatives
|
October 31, 2019 (a)
|
$1,195.2
|
$567.9
|
$282.0
|
$65.4
|
$94.1
|
$185.8
|
September 30, 2019
|
$1,184.4
|
$556.8
|
$281.1
|
$63.8
|
$97.7
|
$185.0
|
August 31, 2019
|
$1,175.1
|
$552.3
|
$276.7
|
$63.5
|
$96.7
|
$185.9
|
July 31, 2019
|
$1,198.7
|
$572.9
|
$274.3
|
$64.7
|
$99.2
|
$187.6
|
Active (b)
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
|
Balanced
|
Money
|
Alternatives
|
October 31, 2019 (a)
|
$911.6
|
$366.0
|
$220.8
|
$64.6
|
$94.1
|
$166.1
|
September 30, 2019
|
$907.0
|
$360.2
|
$220.4
|
$63.0
|
$97.7
|
$165.7
|
August 31, 2019
|
$905.3
|
$359.9
|
$218.9
|
$62.7
|
$96.7
|
$167.1
|
July 31, 2019
|
$924.3
|
$374.7
|
$217.1
|
$63.9
|
$99.2
|
$169.4
|
Passive (b)
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
|
Balanced
|
Money
|
Alternatives
|
October 31, 2019 (a)
|
$283.6
|
$201.9
|
$61.2
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$19.7
|
September 30, 2019
|
$277.4
|
$196.6
|
$60.7
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$19.3
|
August 31, 2019
|
$269.8
|
$192.4
|
$57.8
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$18.8
|
July 31, 2019
|
$274.4
|
$198.2
|
$57.2
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$18.2
|
a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
|
b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.
