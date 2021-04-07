Invesco Publishes 2020 Annual Investment Stewardship Report

ATLANTA, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced today its 2020 Investment Stewardship Annual Report, which provides a detailed view into company engagements, including case studies, Invesco's proxy voting approach and social equity and climate change focus areas. The report also outlines Invesco's new commitment to integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) into all investments by 2023. Currently, the firm has ESG integrated into 75% of its investments and aims to integrate ESG into 100% of all investments by 2023.

The report highlights that Invesco managed $34.5 billion in ESG AUM last year, up from $21 billion in 2019. Globally, Invesco manages more than 40 commercially available ESG dedicated products.

"The past year has been a time of uncertainty; however, our focus on corporate governance and being good stewards has not wavered. We continue to remain committed to engaging with clients in a meaningful way to help navigate short term challenges, long term risks and new opportunities," said Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Global Head of ESG for Invesco. "ESG is integrated into everything we do, and it goes to the heart of the way we are working with our clients to realize the value they seek."

The report is focused on Invesco's ESG Philosophy, which can be broken down into three core aspects:

Materiality: The consideration of ESG issues on a risk- adjusted basis and in economic context. Invesco does not view ESG aspects as constraints, aside from certain restrictions driven by legal obligations in certain territories.

The 2020 Stewardship Report highlights the Company's key advancements in ESG since its last published report as well as impactful initiatives underway, including:

Proxy Voting: Invesco's Policy Statement on Global Corporate Governance and Proxy Voting (Global Proxy Policy) sets forth the framework of Invesco's broad philosophy and guiding principles that inform the proxy voting practices of the firm's investors around the world. Invesco takes its responsibility as active investors very seriously and views proxy voting as an integral part of its investment management responsibilities. Last year, Invesco voted in 10,399 meetings, on 247,465 resolutions across 74 markets. To leverage the engagement and deep dialogue of our active investors, our passive strategies will typically vote in line with the majority holder of the active equity shares held by Invesco. As a result, the impact of our vote is amplified giving our active equity managers even greater clout with their portfolio companies.

Executive Compensation – 22.21%

ESG Disclosure – 14.16%

Diversity – 12.39%

Human Rights – 8.85%

Industry Engagement: Invesco is an active member and supporter of several external organizations as well as participants in various industry advocacy groups. Last year, Invesco became a signatory of Climate Action 100+, a partner of the Climate Bond initiative, a supporter of the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI), a member of the One Planet Asset Managers (OPAM) initiative and signed the Confluence Philosophy Belonging Pledge to Advance Racial Equity.

Climate Change is a key focus area for Invesco and its clients. Invesco has committed to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and is part of the solution by supporting and investing in companies that are allocating capital towards the transition. In 2020, Invesco supported over 55% of shareholder proposals requesting that companies report on financial and physical risks of climate change on the company's operations and requests for greater transparency regarding the company's oversight, control mechanisms, and reduction goals of its GHG emissions, including methane emissions.

The 2020 Stewardship Report can be found on the Company's website.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (TickerNYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed $1.3 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of January 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

