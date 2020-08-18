Invesco Releases 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Highlighting Progress and Renewed Focus

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset manager, announced today the release of its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which highlights our progress in reducing our impact on the environment, our commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, being strong corporate citizens in the communities we serve as well as our dedication to cultivating an inclusive and engaged workforce.

Invesco highlights the steps it has taken to be part of the solution for climate change, cultivate an inclusive, diverse workforce and efforts to support COVID-19 relief work in the communities in which it operates.

Invesco's CSR approach includes three pillars, which are core to the firm's purpose of delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.

Fostering a culture where diverse people and ideas thrive;

Making responsible investments that align with the long-term interests of our clients;

Ensuring sustainable operations and strong governance.

"Invesco has demonstrated a continued determination to be part of the solution to provide a better future, a better workplace and an investment experience that help people get more out of life. Our latest Corporate Social Responsibility Report is evidence of this commitment and shows great developments in building a diverse and inclusive workforce, serving as good stewards of our clients assets and strengthening of the communities where we live and work," said Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Global Head of ESG for Invesco.

Key highlights of the report include:

Diversity & Inclusion

Invesco has pledged to increase female representation of senior managers to be between 35% and 40% by 2022. As of December 31, 2019 , Invesco has reached 32%.

, Invesco has reached 32%. Invesco has expanded diverse candidate slates and interview panels for new hires; during 2019, 65% of the candidate slates were diverse, and 81% of the interview panels were diverse.

In the U.S., Invesco provides for up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave for birth mothers and 10 weeks of paid parental leave for fathers/domestic partners and adoptive or foster parents after the birth/adoption of a child. In Europe , Invesco employees will be entitled to 26 continuous weeks' paid leave at full basic salary within 12 months of becoming a parent whether via birth, adoption or surrogacy. Invesco is also offering its European employees a phased return to work at full pay for 80% of their normal working pattern during their first six weeks, to assist with the adjustment back into the workplace.

Climate Change

Invesco saw more than a 20% decline in Scope 1 (natural gas) and Scope 2 (electricity grid) greenhouse emissions from 2017 to 2019.

In 2019, Invesco achieved a 27% reduction in waste across the company compared to a 2017 baseline.

Invesco aims to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions at a local property level through waste, water or energy reduction initiatives; in addition Invesco has implemented carbon offsetting of the global air and travel emission investing in a variety of impact projects focused on helping the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). Invesco is a discloser and investor member of CDP since 2016 (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project).

Invesco has published the inaugural 2019 Climate Change Report in July 2020 as a commitment to the Task Force for Climate related financial disclosures (TCFD)

Corporate Citizenship

In 2019, Invesco supported over 117 charity organizations and its employees volunteered more than 6,700 hours through Invesco Cares.

Through Invesco's U.S. corporate sponsorship with Rock The Street, Wall Street at Stuyvesant High School, female executives from across Invesco led weekly classroom-based workshops and will provide ongoing mentorship. As a result of Invesco's efforts:

There has been a 68% increase in financial literacy among Stuyvesant students.



93% of students indicate they are likely to pursue a major or minor in either finance or economics.

Invesco Asset Management ( Japan ) Limited and Invesco Global Real Estate Asia-Pacific formed a Cross- Function Team (CFT) to implement a clothing donation drive for the Japan Relief Clothing Center and hosted fundraising events for Second Harvest Japan, the only nationwide food bank in Japan .

) Limited and Invesco Global Real Estate Asia-Pacific formed a Cross- Function Team (CFT) to implement a clothing donation drive for the Japan Relief Clothing Center and hosted fundraising events for Second Harvest Japan, the only nationwide food bank in . Invesco's Henley and London offices raised £110,976 for CLIC Sargent during a variety of events throughout 2019. CLIC Sargent supports children and young adults with cancer, as well as their families. The challengers embarked on a one-day adventure, traveling from Henley along the Thames by canoe, foot and bike, ending at the Invesco offices in Portman Square, London .

offices raised £110,976 for CLIC Sargent during a variety of events throughout 2019. CLIC Sargent supports children and young adults with cancer, as well as their families. The challengers embarked on a one-day adventure, traveling from Henley along the Thames by canoe, foot and bike, ending at the Invesco offices in Portman Square, . The Invesco Cares team in Hyderabad, India hosted a sapling distribution drive. Employees distributed more than 800 indigenous tree saplings in eight hours.

hosted a sapling distribution drive. Employees distributed more than 800 indigenous tree saplings in eight hours. Invesco is a signatory of the Stewardship Code Signatories in UK (Tier 1 status) and Japan .

ESG

Received an A+ rating by the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) for the Company's strategy and governance in responsible investment for the fourth year in a row and for listed equities ESG incorporation for the second time in three years, in the latest assessment report just released by the PRI last week.

Received an A rating by the PRI for the Company's Listed Equity-Incorporation, Listed Equity – Active Ownership, Fixed Income – Corporate Financial, Fixed Income – Corporate Non-Financial and Property.

By 2023, Invesco aims to have ESG risks integrated across all its investment capabilities.

Invesco views proxy voting as an integral part of its investment management responsibilities and our patented proxy voting portal facilitates investment-led voting decisions.

Invesco is an active participant member and supporter of ESG initiatives, including: Climate Action 100 +, the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), the Asian Investors Group on Climate Change (AIIGCC), the Coalition for Climate Resilient Investment (CCRI), One Planet Asset Managers Initiative, Farm Animal Investment Risk & Return Initiative (FAIIR) and PRI collective engagement initiatives such as the tailings mine safety initiative

Invesco is a member of the following organizations: The Sustainable Financial Organisations (ACGA, Asia ), UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF, UK), Council of Institutional Investors (CII, US) and Responsible Investment Association (RIA, Canada )

), UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF, UK), Council of Institutional Investors (CII, US) and Responsible Investment Association (RIA, ) To learn more about Invesco's ESG efforts, please view Invesco's 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Investment Stewardship Report

COVID-19

To date, Invesco has contributed over $1 million (USD) to global COVID-19 relief efforts and is continuing to provide support by matching employee donations to support COVID-19-related charities.

(USD) to global COVID-19 relief efforts and is continuing to provide support by matching employee donations to support COVID-19-related charities. Invesco was one of the largest investors to sign onto the Interfaith Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ICCR) Investor statement on coronavirus response.

Invesco enhanced its client communications and connectivity by implementing a fully digital client-engagement strategy consisting of COVID-19 resource hubs, "digital roadshows," webinars and virtual meetings.

In March 2020 , Invesco engaged in approximately 75K virtual client engagements in the US and Canada .

, Invesco engaged in approximately virtual client engagements in the US and .

In EMEA, Invesco hosted 8 pan-EMEA webinars reaching over 5,000 clients.



In Asia-Pacific , Invesco engaged in over 1,000 virtual investment team meetings.

"We focus on creating long-term value and solutions for our clients, employees, shareholders and the communities we serve," said De Coninck-Lopez. "We are devoted to continuously improving our CSR and investment stewardship efforts, while fostering greater transparency of this work."

To learn more about Invesco's commitment to corporate responsibility and to view the full report, read it online here.

All information is as of 6/30/20 unless otherwise noted.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.1 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2020. For more information, visit www.Invesco.com.

Contact: Gina Simonis [email protected] +1 (917) 715-8339

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.