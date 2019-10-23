Invesco Reports Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increased operating margin to 16.0%; adjusted operating margin(1) increased

5.7 points to 40.9% Deal synergies of $501 million annualized net expense synergies achieved

above estimates and ahead of schedule Diluted EPS increased to $0.36; adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased to

$0.70 Returned $441 million to common

shareholders during the quarter through dividends and

buybacks Total net outflows $5.8 billion long-term net outflows of $11.1 billion

Update from Marty Flanagan, President and CEO

"We've made tremendous progress in the integration of OppenheimerFunds, which deepens relationships with US clients and expands the capabilities we can offer domestically and internationally, while further scaling our business for the benefit of clients and shareholders.

"Financial performance, excluding costs related to the integration, was very strong for the quarter as the combined business focused on meeting client needs and operating more efficiently and effectively. Net revenues climbed 19.1% to $1.2 billion, and our operating margin rose to 40.9%, up from 35.2% in the prior quarter. Earnings per share climbed 7.7% to $0.70 from $0.65 in the second quarter.

"We're pleased to announce that we've achieved annualized expense synergies of $501 million for the integrated business, ahead of schedule and $26 million above our original target.

"The financial and operating strength of the firm enabled us to return $441 million to common shareholders during the quarter through dividends and stock buybacks.

"Gross sales were up 7.7% in the quarter, and long-term net outflows totaled $11.1 billion, versus net outflows of $3.9 billion in the prior quarter as clients reacted to market news by de-risking and reallocating their portfolios. During the quarter we saw outflows from our retail businesses in the Americas and the UK, partially offset by positive net flows in China, EMEA ex UK and our ETF businesses."

___________________

(1) The adjusted financial measures are all non-GAAP financial measures. See the information on pages 6 through 8 for a reconciliation to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Net flows:

Net flows: Total net outflows were $5.8 billion and long-term net outflows were $11.1 billion for the third quarter. Long-term net outflows in the Americas and the UK were partially offset by long-term net inflows in Asia and EMEA ex-UK. Net market losses and foreign exchange rate movements led to decreases of $1.6 billion and $8.2 billion in AUM during the third quarter, respectively. Average AUM increased 12.5% during the third quarter due to the impact of a full quarter of the Oppenheimer acquisition (the "acquisition") to $1,188.2 billion, compared to $1,055.9 billion for the second quarter, which included the acquisition beginning May 24, 2019.

Summary of net flows (in billions)

Q3-19

Q2-19

Q3-18 Active

$ (15.7)



$ (8.5)



$ (11.0)

Passive

4.6



4.6



(0.2)

Long-term net flows

(11.1)



(3.9)



(11.2)

Non-management fee earning AUM

2.7



3.7



3.2

Institutional money market

2.6



(4.3)



3.1

Total net flows

$ (5.8)



$ (4.5)



$ (4.9)















Annualized long-term organic growth rate (1)

(4.5) %

(2.1) %

(5.6) %















(1) Annualized long-term organic growth rate is calculated using long-term net flows (annualized) divided by opening long-term AUM for the period. Long-term AUM excludes institutional money market and non-management fee earning AUM.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Financial Results Q3-19

Q2-19

Q3-19 vs.

Q2-19

Q3-18

Q3-19 vs.

Q3-18

U.S. GAAP Financial Measures



















Operating revenues $1,720.6 m

$1,439.4 m

19.5 %

$1,341.8 m

28.2 %

Operating income $275.1 m

$18.3 m

1,403.3 %

$322.1 m

(14.6) %

Operating margin 16.0 %

1.3 %





24.0 %





Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $167.1 m

$40.1 m

316.7 %

$269.6 m

(38.0) %

Diluted EPS $0.36



$0.09



300.0 %

$0.65



(44.6) %























Adjusted Financial Measures (1)



















Net revenues $1,228.7 m

$1,031.5 m

19.1 %

$966.9 m

27.1 %

Adjusted operating income $502.6 m

$363.4 m

38.3 %

$357.8 m

40.5 %

Adjusted operating margin 40.9 %

35.2 %





37.0 %





Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $325.2 m

$280.4 m

16.0 %

$274.4 m

18.5 %

Adjusted diluted EPS $0.70



$0.65



7.7 %

$0.66



6.1 %























Assets Under Management



















Ending AUM $1,184.4 bn

$1,197.8 bn

(1.1) %

$980.9 bn

20.7 %

Average AUM $1,188.2 bn

$1,055.9 bn

12.5 %

$985.1 bn

20.6 %























Headcount 8,835



8,902



(0.8) %

7,410



19.2 %



(1) The adjusted financial measures are all non-GAAP financial measures. See the information on pages 6 through 8 for a reconciliation to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Operating revenues and expenses: Operating revenues and expenses increased reflecting a full quarter of results from the acquisition.

Revenues grew by $281.2 million, which includes an increase of $185.8 million in investment management fees and an increase of $91.0 million in service and distribution fees. The growth was driven by higher average AUM primarily due to the acquisition. Performance fees were $14.9 million in the third quarter and resulted primarily from real estate products.

Expenses increased $24.4 million, including an increase of $93.3 million in third-party distribution, service and advisory expenses driven by higher AUM primarily due to the acquisition. Employee compensation expense grew $24.1 million due to higher headcount resulting from the acquisition. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $119.4 million in transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses.

At the end of the third quarter, the company has achieved $501 million in annualized net expense synergies related to integration of the Oppenheimer business, in excess of our $475 million target and ahead of original schedule.

Non-operating income and expenses: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates was $19.8 million, earned primarily from our real estate and private equity investments. Other gains and losses, net was a gain of $13.8 million, which includes $7.0 million in net investment gains. Other income/(expense) of CIP, net was a net gain of $37.0 million comprised of market-driven gains and losses of investments held by consolidated investment products (CIP) and net interest income of CIP.

Diluted earnings per common share: Diluted earnings per common share increased 300.0% to $0.36.

Capital Management:

Cash and cash equivalents: $1,048.6 million ($1,199.4 million at June 30, 2019).

Long-term debt: $2,296.6 million including the credit facility balance of $216.9 million.

Common share repurchases: The third quarter included $315 million of common share repurchases, representing 16.8 million common shares ($300 million of the repurchases are through forward contracts, settling in the second quarter of 2021). Since announcing the $1.2 billion stock repurchase plan in October 2018, the company has repurchased $962 million of its common shares to date and is on target to repurchase the remaining $238 million by the first quarter of 2021.

Diluted common shares outstanding (end of period): 453.9 million

Dividends paid: $126.6 million (common); $64.4 million (preferred)

Common dividends declared: The company is announcing a third quarter cash dividend of $0.31 per share to holders of common shares. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2019, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of November 8, 2019.

Preferred dividends declared: The company is announcing a preferred cash dividend of $14.75 per share representing the period from September 1, 2019 through November 30, 2019, and totaling $59.2 million. The preferred dividend is payable on December 2, 2019 to preferred shareholders of record at close of business on November 15, 2019.

Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.invesco.com .

Members of the investment community and general public are invited to listen to the conference call today, October 23, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET by dialing one of the following numbers: 1-866-803-2143 for U.S. and Canadian callers or 1-210-795-1098 for international callers, using the Passcode: Invesco. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET by calling 1-800-272-5957 for U.S. and Canadian callers or 1-402-220-9718 for international callers. A presentation highlighting the company's performance will be available during a live Webcast and on Invesco's Website at www.invesco.com .

This release, and comments made in the associated conference call today, may include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include information concerning future results of our operations, expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures, industry or market conditions, assets under management, geopolitical events and their potential impact on the company, acquisitions and divestitures, debt and our ability to obtain additional financing or make payments, regulatory developments, demand for and pricing of our products and other aspects of our business or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may obtain these reports from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

Invesco Ltd.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited, in millions, other than per share amounts)



Q3-19

Q2-19

% Change

Q3-18

% Change Operating revenues:

















Investment management fees $ 1,257.1



$ 1,071.3



17.3 %

$ 1,038.9



21.0 % Service and distribution fees 385.1



294.1



30.9 %

248.0



55.3 % Performance fees 14.9



15.7



(5.1) %

7.9



88.6 % Other 63.5



58.3



8.9 %

47.0



35.1 % Total operating revenues 1,720.6



1,439.4



19.5 %

1,341.8



28.2 % Operating expenses:

















Third-party distribution, service and advisory 545.1



451.8



20.7 %

408.0



33.6 % Employee compensation 446.0



421.9



5.7 %

380.7



17.2 % Marketing 33.2



33.4



(0.6) %

33.4



(0.6) % Property, office and technology 131.2



114.9



14.2 %

103.7



26.5 % General and administrative 104.5



94.2



10.9 %

60.8



71.9 % Transaction, integration, and restructuring 185.5



304.9



(39.2) %

33.1



460.4 % Total operating expenses 1,445.5



1,421.1



1.7 %

1,019.7



41.8 % Operating income 275.1



18.3



1,403.3 %

322.1



(14.6) % Other income/(expense):

















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 19.8



12.1



63.6 %

11.8



67.8 % Interest and dividend income 5.9



3.9



51.3 %

4.0



47.5 % Interest expense (35.0)



(33.0)



6.1 %

(29.6)



18.2 % Other gains and losses, net 13.8



24.1



(42.7) %

5.9



133.9 % Other income/(expense) of CIP, net 37.0



51.1



(27.6) %

28.1



31.7 % Income before income taxes 316.6



76.5



313.9 %

342.3



(7.5) % Income tax provision (74.0)



(14.5)



410.3 %

(61.1)



21.1 % Net income 242.6



62.0



291.3 %

281.2



(13.7) % Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests in consolidated entities (11.1)



(21.9)



(49.3) %

(11.6)



(4.3) % Less: Dividends declared on preferred shares (64.4)



—



N/A



—



N/A

Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. $ 167.1



$ 40.1



316.7 %

$ 269.6



(38.0) %



















Earnings per common share:

















---basic $0.36



$0.09



300.0 %

$0.65



(44.6) % ---diluted $0.36



$0.09



300.0 %

$0.65



(44.6) %



















Average common shares outstanding:

















---basic 462.8



431.6



7.2 %

414.3



11.7 % ---diluted 466.9



433.8



7.6 %

414.4



12.7 %

Invesco Ltd.

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

We utilize the following non-GAAP performance measures: net revenues (and by calculation, net revenue yield on AUM), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd., and adjusted diluted EPS. We believe the adjusted measures provide valuable insight into our ongoing operational performance and assist in comparisons to our competitors. These measures also assist management with the establishment of operational budgets and forecasts and assist the Board of Directors and management in determining incentive compensation decisions. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are operating revenues (and by calculation, gross revenue yield on AUM), operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Invesco Ltd., and diluted EPS.

The following are reconciliations of operating revenues, operating income (and by calculation, operating margin), and net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. (and by calculation, diluted EPS) on a U.S. GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis of net revenues, adjusted operating income (and by calculation, adjusted operating margin), and adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. (and by calculation, adjusted diluted EPS). In addition, a reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses is provided below, together with reconciliations of the U.S. GAAP operating expense lines to provide further analysis of the non-GAAP adjustments. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for any U.S. GAAP measures and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The tax effect of the reconciling items is based on the tax jurisdiction attributable to the transactions. These measures are described more fully in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Refer to these public filings for additional information about the company's non-GAAP performance measures.

Reconciliation of Operating revenues to Net revenues:

in millions Q3-19

Q2-19

Q3-18

Operating revenues, U.S. GAAP basis $ 1,720.6



$ 1,439.4



$ 1,341.8



Invesco Great Wall 44.7



36.7



28.4



Third party distribution, service and advisory expenses (545.1)



(451.8)



(408.0)



CIP 8.5



7.2



4.7



Net revenues $ 1,228.7



$ 1,031.5



$ 966.9



















Reconciliation of Operating income to Adjusted operating income:

in millions Q3-19

Q2-19

Q3-18

Operating income, U.S. GAAP basis $ 275.1



$ 18.3



$ 322.1



Invesco Great Wall 24.2



19.2



11.7



CIP 17.9



12.6



9.8



Transaction, integration, and restructuring 185.5



304.9



33.1



Compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred

compensation plans (0.1)



8.4



3.9



Prior years' impact of multi-period VAT tax recovery (1) —



—



(22.8)



Adjusted operating income $ 502.6



$ 363.4



$ 357.8

















Operating margin (2) 16.0 %

1.3 %

24.0 %

Adjusted operating margin (3) 40.9 %

35.2 %

37.0 %



Reconciliation of Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd.

in millions Q3-19

Q2-19

Q3-18

Net income attributable to Invesco Ltd., U.S. GAAP basis $ 167.1



$ 40.1



$ 269.6



CIP 1.9



(1.6)



(11.3)



Transaction, integration, and restructuring, net of tax 154.1



243.5



35.9



Deferred compensation plan market valuation changes and dividend income less

compensation expense, net of tax 2.3



(1.3)



0.7



Foreign exchange hedge, net of tax (2.6)



0.1



(1.7)



Acquisition-related contingent consideration, net of tax 2.4



(0.4)



(0.3)



Prior years' impact of multi-period VAT tax recovery, net of tax (1) —



—



(18.5)



Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. (4) $ 325.2



$ 280.4



$ 274.4

















Average common shares outstanding - diluted 466.9



433.8



414.4



Diluted EPS $0.36



$0.09



$0.65



Adjusted diluted EPS (5) $0.70



$0.65



$0.66





Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses:

in millions Q3-19

Q2-19

Q3-18

Operating expenses, U.S. GAAP basis $ 1,445.5



$ 1,421.1



$ 1,019.7



Invesco Great Wall 20.5



17.5



16.7



Third party distribution, service and advisory expenses (545.1)



(451.8)



(408.0)



CIP (9.4)



(5.4)



(5.1)



Transaction, integration, and restructuring (185.5)



(304.9)



(33.1)



Compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred

compensation plans 0.1



(8.4)



(3.9)



Prior years' impact of multi-period VAT tax recovery (1) —



—



22.8



Adjusted operating expenses $ 726.1



$ 668.1



$ 609.1

















Employee compensation, U.S. GAAP basis $ 446.0



$ 421.9



$ 380.7



Invesco Great Wall 14.2



12.3



12.1



Compensation expense related to market valuation changes in deferred

compensation plans 0.1



(8.4)



(3.9)



Adjusted employee compensation $ 460.3



$ 425.8



$ 388.9

















Marketing, U.S. GAAP basis $ 33.2



$ 33.4



$ 33.4



Invesco Great Wall 2.3



1.8



1.3



Adjusted marketing $35.5



$35.2



$34.7

















Property, office and technology, U.S. GAAP basis $ 131.2



$ 114.9



$ 103.7



Invesco Great Wall 2.4



2.2



2.1



Adjusted property, office and technology $133.6



$117.1



$105.8

















General and administrative, U.S. GAAP basis $ 104.5



$ 94.2



$ 60.8



Invesco Great Wall 1.6



1.2



1.2



CIP (9.4)



(5.4)



(5.1)



Prior years' impact of multi-period VAT tax recovery (1) —



—



22.8



Adjusted general and administrative $ 96.7



$ 90.0



$ 79.7

















Transaction, integration, and restructuring, U.S. GAAP basis $ 185.5



$ 304.9



$ 33.1



Transaction, integration, and restructuring (185.5)



(304.9)



(33.1)



Adjusted transaction, integration, and restructuring $ —



$ —



$ —



















(1) As a result of an increase in our recoverable VAT from applying additional regulatory guidance, a credit was recorded in the third quarter of 2018. The portion of the cumulative adjustment representing 2014 through 2017 has been removed for non-GAAP purposes. (2) Operating margin is equal to operating income divided by operating revenues. (3) Adjusted operating margin is equal to adjusted operating income divided by net revenues. (4) The effective tax rate on adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. is 22.0% (second quarter: 21.8%; third quarter 2018: 16.9%). (5) Adjusted diluted EPS is equal to adjusted net income attributable to Invesco Ltd. divided by the weighted average number of common and restricted common shares outstanding. There is no difference between the calculated earnings per common share amounts presented above and the calculated earnings per common share amounts under the two class method.

Invesco Ltd. Quarterly Assets Under Management (a)

in billions Q3-19

Q2-19

% Change

Q3-18 Beginning Assets $1,197.8



$954.8



25.5 %

$963.3

Long-term inflows 58.6



54.4



7.7 %

43.6

Long-term outflows (69.7)



(58.3)



(19.6) %

(54.8)

Long-term net flows (11.1)



(3.9)



(184.6) %

(11.2)

Net flows in non-management fee earning AUM(b) 2.7



3.7



(27.0) %

3.2

Net flows in institutional money market funds 2.6



(4.3)



N/A



3.1

Total net flows (5.8)



(4.5)



28.9 %

(4.9)

Reinvested distributions 2.2



2.0



10.0 %

1.7

Market gains and losses (1.6)



21.5



N/A



14.3

Acquisitions (h) —



224.4



(100.0) %

9.5

Foreign currency translation (8.2)



(0.4)



1,950.0 %

(3.0)

Ending Assets $1,184.4



$1,197.8



(1.1) %

$980.9

















Ending long-term AUM $970.8



$988.1



(1.8) %

$798.8

Average long-term AUM $976.1



$849.0



15.0 %

$803.6

Average AUM $1,188.2



$1,055.9



12.5 %

$985.1

















Gross revenue yield on AUM(c) 59.8 bps

56.4 bps





55.8 bps Gross revenue yield on AUM before performance fees(c) 59.3 bps

55.8 bps





55.4 bps Net revenue yield on AUM(d) 41.4 bps

39.1 bps





39.3 bps Net revenue yield on AUM before performance fees(d) 40.7 bps

38.5 bps





38.9 bps