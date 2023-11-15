Invest in Others Charitable Foundation Welcomes Four New Financial Services Leaders to its Board of Directors

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others"), a non-profit organization helping financial professionals support charitable causes in their communities, announced today that four additional leaders in the financial services industry have joined its Board of Directors.

Joining the Invest in Others (IiO) Board are:

"Joe, Brian, Tom, and John are industry veterans who understand the important role that financial advisors play in the communities where they live and work," said R. Barkley Payne, Executive Director of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "Their input and commitment will help us continue to grow, so we can draw attention and give support to more advisor-supported non-profits in communities across the country—and optimize the impact the members of our industry can make."

Joseph P. Lombardo, Jr. oversees the development of all UBS field leaders and all future-generation talent in the firm's Wealth Management U.S. organization. He is responsible for managing the design, development, and delivery of training and professional development programs in the U.S., including the Graduate Training, Wealth Planning Associate, and Team Associate Training programs. Mr. Lombardo began his career in financial services in 1990 before joining UBS in 2005 as a Financial Advisor. He has served at UBS in a leadership capacity since 2007, having achieved UBS's Leadership Council three times.

Brian McLaughlin served as CEO and Co-Founder of Redtail Technology prior to its acquisition by Orion in June 2022. He has worked closely with advisors, broker-dealers, and industry partners for more than two decades as part of his effort to make the industry a better place for those who depend on it. Mr. McLaughlin is highly respected as an industry thought leader, having appeared as a speaker or panelist at many industry events over the years, and having frequently contributed to publications such as InvestmentNews, Financial Planning, and ThinkAdvisor.

Tom North leads the Ameriprise Independent Advisors franchise business in the Mid-Atlantic region, which encompasses more than 1,500 financial advisors from New York Metro, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania down to North Carolina. He also supports national brand strategy for the Ameriprise franchise channel, and is responsible for the growth of assets, advisor headcount, revenue, profitability, and execution. Mr. North has 29 years of experience in the financial services industry and holds the Certified Financial Planner™ and Chartered Financial Consultant designations.

John A. Vaccaro is responsible for delivering insurance and wealth management solutions to over 3 million clients as Head of MassMutual Financial Advisors. The organization encompasses more than 7,500 financial advisors and 3,000 field support personnel spread across 1,600 locations nationwide. Mr. Vaccaro is also Chairman and CEO of MML Investors Services, LLC, a national broker-dealer and RIA with over $250 billion in assets under management, and Chairman of MassMutual Trust Company, FSB. Prior to joining MassMutual in 2007, Mr. Vaccaro served as a Vice President at The Hartford, WS Griffith, Prudential Financial, and Liberty Financial. He serves on the Board of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), and is a former Chair of the SIFMA Advisory Council.

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation is supported by the financial services industry to amplify the charitable work of financial advisors, employees, and their firms. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

