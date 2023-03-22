Investa Financial Planning Launches in Bay Area by Founder Andrew Kessler, CFP®, MBA

LIVERMORE, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area-based Financial Planner and Advisor, Andrew Kessler, CFP®, MBA, launches his new firm, Investa Financial Planning. The firm has partnered with RFG Advisory, an award-winning platform for independent Financial Advisors with cutting-edge technology, a comprehensive support team, and additional support.

Welcome to Investa Financial Planning

Investa Financial Planning is a firm predicated on the value of service, realistic advice, and goals-based investing. Andrew Kessler, CFP®, MBA, Founder, and Financial Planner, believes that this next step in his entrepreneurial journey will allow him the freedom to create a client experience tailored to his client's needs utilizing the tools and resources RFG Advisory integrated into their platform.

"I have always valued entrepreneurship and independence," says Kessler, "I watched my father build his business from the ground up. Independence offers the opportunity to create an experience for my clients that aligns with their values, goals, and needs. It's a dream come true."

The name "Investa" is derived from a combination of Roman Mythology and elements of the financial industry. Vesta is the Roman Goddess of Home and Hearth, which represents the goals or dreams of clients. The purpose of Financial Planning is to help clients reach their goals, which in many cases can be synonymous with finding peace and home. The mechanism through which wealth can be created is through investing, which is where In becomes a part of the name.

For more information about the launch of Investa Financial Planning, please visit www.investafp.com

Watch the launch video by clicking here

More About Andrew

Andrew Kessler, CFP®, MBA, is a native of Boston and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications. Later he earned his MBA from California State University, East Bay. Kessler is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and has spent the last decade serving clients in the financial services industry. He and his wife, Whitney, live in the East Bay region of Northern California, where they are able to spend as much time as they can outdoors and staying active. They share a passion for animals, actively fostering dogs who are in shelters around the area and supporting local animal shelters through fundraising, community awareness, and education.

More About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory has a network of over 90 independent financial advisors like us, just shy of $3.7 Billion under management (*as of November 2022). They have recently been awarded the following honors:

*For More Information on RFG's awards, please click here

All investing involves risk, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment process will lead to profits. Past performance of any security or strategy is no guarantee or indication of future results or performance. Market conditions change continuously.

Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC ("RFG Advisory" or "RFG"), a registered investment advisor. Investa Financial Planning and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where RFG Advisory and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advisory services may be rendered by RFG Advisory unless a client agreement is in place.

RFG Advisory is an SEC-registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of RFG by the Commission, nor does it indicate that RFG or any associated investment advisory representative has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

RFG Advisory Part 3, Form CRS, RFG Advisory Form ADV, Part 2A, Investment Advisor Public Disclosure, RFG Advisory Privacy Policy.

Contact Investa Financial Planning

Andrew Kessler, CFP®, MBA

[email protected]

(925) 418-1746

1400 Urban Center Drive, Suite 475

Vestavia Hills, AL 35242

SOURCE RFG Advisory