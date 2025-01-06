Investment will Fuel Renais Gin's Expansion into North America and Elevate its Position in the Premium Spirits Market

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestBev, a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the adult beverage industry, is excited to announce its significant equity investment in Renais, a rising premium spirits brand based in the United Kingdom. This investment aligns with InvestBev's ongoing strategy to support innovative brands in the international spirits market, and further strengthens its portfolio within the high-growth gin category.

InvestBev Announces Strategic Equity Investment in Renais Gin, Supporting the Growth of Premium UK Spirits Brand

Renais—renowned for its meticulously crafted gin made from local botanicals and water sourced directly from the renowned winemaking regions in France—has quickly gained acclaim in the UK and European markets. The partnership with InvestBev will accelerate Renais' expansion efforts, with plans to increase production capacity, extend distribution into North America, and launch a series of marketing campaigns designed to bring its unique offerings to a broader audience.

"We are thrilled to support Renais in its journey to become a globally recognized brand," said Brian Rosen, General Partner at InvestBev. "The premium gin category continues to demonstrate remarkable potential, and Renais' quality and innovative approach align perfectly with our strategic investment focus. We believe our capital—coupled with our deep industry expertise and network—will amplify Renais' ability to reach new consumers and markets."

InvestBev's participation will also provide Renais with access to operational guidance and market insights that are critical for rapid growth in the competitive global spirits markets. With this support, Renais aims to bolster its brand presence while maintaining the craftsmanship and quality that sets this brand apart.

"This is an exciting milestone for Renais as we accelerate our growth strategy. We'll be investing in talent and strategic hires to expand our market presence, capitalizing on the momentum from our launches in California and New York this year," said Alex Watson, Co-founder and CEO of Renais. "While the gin market has traditionally been led by heritage brands, gin is gaining traction in the states, driven by customer preference for premiumization and the emerging ethos of 'drink less, but better.' With this injection of funds, Renais is poised to continue transforming the industry with our ambitious team, innovative distillation process, best-in-class content, and community engagement."

This partnership continues InvestBev's record of supporting brands that prioritize authenticity and innovation. InvestBev remains committed to fostering growth across all segments of the adult beverage industry, as demonstrated by its track record of successful partnerships with leading and emerging brands alike.

About Renais

Renais, a luxury modern gin co-founded by Alex and Emma Watson, is inspired by the beauty of French winemaking traditions and made possible by the rich combined efforts of distillers, artisans, and tastemakers working harmoniously across the United Kingdom and France. The Watson family's rich winemaking history, which began three decades ago when award-winning winemaker and "Pilier" Chris Watson planted their vineyard Domaine Watson in Chablis, informs Renais' commitment to craftsmanship and legacy.

Conscientiously distilled from upcycled Grand Cru grapes and tastefully married with all-natural botanicals, Renais Gin is equally as complex as it is silky smooth – proudly made for enjoying neat or mixing, shaking & stirring down into your favorite cocktails or with soda. A Certified B Corporation, Renais launched in the UK in May 2023, and has since established itself in the United States (2024), French, Italian, German, and Australian markets. For more information and where to purchase, visit www.renais.com and follow @renaisgin.

About InvestBev

Founded in 2015 by Brian Rosen, InvestBev Group is a premier private equity firm in the adult beverage industry, known for its short return windows and non-correlated investment strategy. Helmed by 3rd generation industry veteran Brian Rosen, InvestBev Group has raised nearly $200 million across four funds, a $100 million credit platform, and a low-cost insurance provider to distilleries. InvestBev is dedicated to supporting emerging brands and segments within the alcohol sector. Learn more: Website | LinkedIn

