InvestBev Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2025 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestBev, the leading private equity and credit platform focused exclusively on the global adult beverage industry, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors list, which honors private equity, venture capital, and credit firms that demonstrate an exceptional track record of partnering with founder-led businesses.

This recognition underscores InvestBev's deep commitment to providing not just capital, but strategic guidance, operational expertise, and long-term partnership to founders navigating the complex beverage landscape.

"Being recognized by Inc. as a Founder-Friendly Investor reinforces what we've built our firm around — the belief that great brands start with great founders," said Brian Rosen, General Partner and Founder of InvestBev. "We don't replace founders — we empower them. Our job is to help them scale smarter, access capital efficiently, and build generational value."

Empowering Founders Across the Beverage Ecosystem

Since its inception, InvestBev has backed dozens of founder-led brands, distilleries, and suppliers across the spirits, wine, and beverage supply chain. With more than $500 million in assets under management and partnerships spanning credit, equity, insurance, and advisory services, InvestBev offers a holistic platform for beverage entrepreneurs seeking to scale responsibly and profitably.

From its accelerator program that helps early-stage brands find product-market fit, to its credit division that unlocks liquidity against aging barrel inventory, InvestBev's model was designed to solve the pain points founders face every day — from capital access to go-to-market execution.

"The founders we back are visionaries," Rosen added. "They're creating the next generation of beverage brands — and we're proud to stand beside them, not above them."

About the Founder-Friendly Investors List

Each year, Inc. compiles the Founder-Friendly Investors list to recognize firms that excel in supporting founder-led companies. To qualify, firms must have a proven history of investing in founder-owned businesses and maintaining positive, productive relationships that allow founders to remain active in their companies post-investment.

InvestBev joins a distinguished roster of firms recognized for their integrity, partnership approach, and results-driven collaboration with entrepreneurs.

About InvestBev

InvestBev is the leading private equity and credit platform dedicated to the global adult beverage industry. The firm provides growth equity, credit, insurance, and advisory services across the spirits, wine, and beverage supply chain. With over $500 million in assets under management and a decade-long track record, InvestBev partners with founders, distilleries, and suppliers to build lasting enterprise value in one of the world's most resilient and tradition-rich sectors.

For more information, visit www.investbev.com

