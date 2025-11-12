All-natural ready-to-drink cocktail brand from Indianapolis awarded $100,000 in capital and services after earning investor praise for its authentic formulation and clear path to scale

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestBev, the largest private equity firm focused on the adult beverage industry and CPG, today announced the winner of its Pitch Day competition, the culminating event of the InvestBev Accelerator Fall 2025 cohort.

Shake Up Cocktails, maker of all-natural, gluten-free ready-to-drink cocktails, has been named the winner of the InvestBev Accelerator Fall 2025 Pitch Day competition. The brand will receive $100,000 in capital and strategic services from InvestBev and its portfolio partners to help accelerate its next stage of growth.

Shake Up Cocktails Wins InvestBev’s Accelerator Pitch Day Competition

Co-Founded by Jamie and Dan Fahrner, Shake Up Cocktails delivers real ingredients, real flavor, and real fun with a lineup of premium, craft-inspired canned cocktails designed for today's health-conscious yet experience-driven consumer.

"It feels surreal to share that Shake Up Cocktails was chosen as the pitch contest winner at the InvestBev Accelerator program," said Dan Fahrner. "We joined the cohort to pressure test our message, go-to-market strategy, investment pitch, and market fit through about eight weeks of intense workshops. It was intense. I actually nearly fainted when they announced our name!"

Brian Rosen, Founder and General Partner at InvestBev, said the brand's win came down to execution. "The strength and clarity of Shake Up Cocktails' go-to-market plan and how it will drive both short- and long-term business objectives made them stand out," Rosen said.

The Pitch Day competition, held at InvestBev's Chicago headquarters on November 6, marked the culmination of InvestBev's three-month Accelerator program – a selective initiative designed to help emerging beverage brands refine strategy, secure capital, and connect with industry investors.

The Fall 2025 InvestBev Accelerator cohort featured a diverse mix of early-stage beverage brands across spirits, non-alcoholic, and functional drink categories, including:

3708 American Agave, Banter Rum, Birdy, Celosa Rosé Tequila, Distillery 291, Easy Times, Ensueño Tequila, Moor's Brewing Company, hightail, Lia Rae Chanel Wines, Snazzy Beverages, Sullivan's Brewing Company, The Original Southside, Thistlerock Mead, Turkish Coffee Lady, and Alcoholdelivery.com.

Each participating brand completed an immersive series of workshops, mentorship sessions, and investor-readiness exercises led by beverage industry experts.

"Founders don't need more high-level theory, they need actionable plans, distributor introductions, and investor readiness support," said Gustavo Aguirre, VP of Brand Acceleration at InvestBev. "That's what this program delivers. We help brands take the next step with practical tools and real investor access."

"The Accelerator is about more than capital; it's about equipping founders with the tools and connections to build lasting businesses," added Rosen. "Shake Up Cocktails exemplifies the creativity and discipline needed to succeed in this fast-changing beverage landscape."

For more information about InvestBev and their work in supporting the adult beverage industry, please visit: http://www.Investbev.com.

About Shake Up Cocktails

Shake Up Cocktails crafts all-natural, gluten-free, ready-to-drink cocktails using real ingredients and vibrant flavors designed for every occasion. Founded by entrepreneur Dan Fahrner, the brand celebrates authenticity, flavor, and fun.

About the Fall 2025 Cohort

The InvestBev Fall 2025 cohort featured a diverse slate of brands spanning spirits, non-alcoholic beverages, RTDs, and functional drinks. Participating companies included (but were not limited to): 3708 American Agave; Alcoholdelivery.com; Banter Rum; Birdy; Brad's Blend of Rum & Cola; Celosa Rosé Tequila; Distillery 291; Easy Times; Ensueño Tequila; Lia Rae Chanel Wines; Moor's Brewing Company; Shake Up Cocktails; hightail; Snazzy Beverages; Sullivan's Brewing Company; The Original Southside; Thistlerock Mead; and Turkish Coffee Lady. Each brand was selected through a competitive application process and completed InvestBev's program of mentorship, workshops and investor readiness sessions.

About InvestBev

Founded in 2015 by Brian Rosen, InvestBev Group is a premier private equity firm in the adult beverage industry, known for its short return windows and non-correlated investment strategy. Helmed by Rosen, who is a third-generation industry veteran, InvestBev Group has raised nearly $200 million across four funds, a $100 million credit platform, and a low-cost insurance provider to distilleries. InvestBev is dedicated to supporting emerging brands and segments within the alcohol sector.

Press Contact:

Sydney Donovan

845-548-1211

SOURCE InvestBev