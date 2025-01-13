Partnership Will Support Saga Spirits' New Whiskey Brand - True Story - and Expand Kentucky-Based Bourbon Tourism Ventures

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestBev, a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the adult beverage industry, is proud to announce the closing of an 8-figure barrel financing agreement with Saga Spirits Group LLC (aka TKC Distilling Company). This strategic partnership will provide Saga Spirits with additional financial resources to acquire whiskey barrels—both aged and new fill—in support of its newly launched whiskey brand: True Story. True Story is from the founder of Angel's Envy and Bourbon Hall of Fame member, Wes Henderson, who serves as CEO.

InvestBev Closes Multi-Million Dollar Financing Agreement with Saga Spirits Group

The agreement, which represents InvestBev's ongoing commitment to supporting excellence and innovation in the spirits industry, marks a significant milestone for both organizations. This deal is a hallmark achievement for InvestBev as it marks the milestone of having lent over $30 million in 2024. The firm has ambitious plans to significantly increase this figure—with a goal of lending $100 million to the beverage industry in 2025.

"Working with the InvestBev Credit team has been a professional pleasure and puts Saga Spirits in a wonderful position to start 2025," said Kevin Sachs, CFO. "InvestBev Credit represents a wonderful option to barrel owners to work with a team that understands the spirits business."

Saga Spirits purchased The Kentucky Castle in August 2023 as well as a 150-acre parcel in Versailles, KY in 2024, which will serve as the future home of its distillery and consumer experiences. The Kentucky Castle, featuring a boutique hotel and high-end farm-to-table restaurant, is an iconic destination in Central Kentucky, nestled in the heart of "Bourbon Country" near the Keenland racetrack. This new capital will enable Saga Spirits to secure whiskey needed for growth and preserve capital for financing expansion of the facilities.

"InvestBev is thrilled to partner with Saga Spirits, a beacon of excellence in Kentucky whiskey," said Brian Rosen, General Partner at InvestBev. "This agreement reflects our belief in their vision to be the global destination for bourbon lovers. It also underscores our commitment to fueling growth within the adult beverage industry. With this deal, we celebrate surpassing $30 million in lending for 2024, and we are well on our way to achieving our $100 million goal for 2025."

For more information about Saga Spirits and True Story, please visit: www.sagaspiritsgroup.com.

For more information about InvestBev and their work in supporting the adult beverage industry, please visit: http://www.Investbev.com.

About Saga Spirits Group­­

Saga Spirits Group is a US-based spirits company founded in 2023 by industry veteran Wes Henderson, founder of the acclaimed "ANGEL'S ENVY". The company is dedicated to crafting exceptional American whiskey products and creating a comprehensive visitor experience. Its flagship project—a new distillery and tourism complex in Versailles, KY—is set to be a significant economic driver in the region. With a focus on quality, innovation, and community engagement, Saga Spirits is poised to significantly impact Kentucky's whiskey industry.

About InvestBev

Founded in 2015 by Brian Rosen, InvestBev Group is a premier private equity firm in the adult beverage industry, known for its short return windows and non-correlated investment strategy. Helmed by Rosen, who is a third-generation industry veteran, InvestBev Group has raised nearly $200 million across four funds, a $100 million credit platform, and a low-cost insurance provider to distilleries. InvestBev is dedicated to supporting emerging brands and segments within the alcohol sector.

Learn more: Website | LinkedIn

Press Contact:

Shannon Duer

845-548-1211

SOURCE InvestBev