The brand will join InvestBev's portfolio of adult beverage brands including Cann, Ten to One Rum, Pilot Project Brewing, and Nomadica among others.

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestBev, a leading private equity firm dedicated to the adult beverage industry, announced it has made a strategic investment in Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, the woman-founded, award-winning brand of handcrafted, ready-to-sip classic cocktails created by CEO Cara Kamenev. The partnership will drive product innovation and retail expansion for the brand as well as back office infrastructure support.

InvestBev Makes Significant Strategic Investment in Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits to Fuel Innovation and Expansion

In addition to its focus on sustainable ingredients and an elevated drinking experience, Thomas Ashbourne is known for partnering with passionate and creative tastemakers who are deeply invested in their craft including Sarah Jessica Parker's The Perfect Cosmo; Neil Patrick Harris's The After Hours Espresso Martini; Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson's The Margalicious Margarita; The Hardscatto from Playboi Carti and The Classic Old Fashioned house cocktail.

"We are excited to support Cara and the Thomas Ashbourne team as they elevate and expand the ready-to-drink category," said Brian Rosen, Managing Partner of InvestBev. "Thomas Ashbourne combines what today's consumers care about: taste, convenience, and sustainably-sourced, natural ingredients. Add to it the fact that Cara is a marketing genius who has built lasting talent partnerships that stand out, and you have all the ingredients for a brand whose growth has no limits. We are proud to have Thomas Ashbourne as an InvestBev Fund III investment."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with InvestBev, the leader in the adult beverage investment space," said Cara Kamenev, CEO of Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits. "Brian and his team bring unmatched expertise in the alcoholic beverage industry with a range of resources to further accelerate the growth of Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits. As we move into our next phase of brand development, it's imperative we align with a strategic capital partner like InvestBev – who maintain a proven track record of growing and supporting disruptive brands in the space. This partnership will greatly enhance our strategic capabilities as we establish leadership in the premium ready-to-drink category, expand our beverage portfolio, and connect more deeply with our consumers and retail partners."

InvestBev's investment in Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to identifying and supporting innovative and promising ventures within the beverage sector. The brand will join InvestBev's impressive portfolio which includes Ten to One Rum, Cann, Pilot Project Brewing, Siempre, Nomadica, Fyllo, L'Uva Bella Winery, Basbas, and Speakeasy Co, and over $100 million of raw distillate holdings.

About Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits

Launched in summer 2022, Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits delivers a line of five premium, all-natural, and high-quality craft canned and bottled cocktails. In addition to the brand's house cocktails, Thomas Ashbourne is known for partnering with passionate and creative bold-faced names, who are deeply invested in their craft including Sarah Jessica Parker's The Perfect Cosmo; Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson's The Margalicious Margarita; The Hardscatto from Playboi Carti; Neil Patrick Harris's The After Hours Espresso Martini and The Classic Old Fashioned house cocktail.

Led by CEO and Founder Cara Kamenev, Thomas Ashbourne continues to disrupt proof spirits and fresh ingredients. With a commitment to sustainability and philanthropy, Thomas Ashbourne supports Keep America Beautiful®, the nation's leading community improvement organization.

Thomas Ashbourne ready-to-sip craft cocktails are sold direct-to-consumer as well as at brick-and-mortar stores nationwide. To learn more about Thomas Ashbourne and to discover where drinks are sold, please visit www.thomasashbourne.com.

About InvestBev

Founded by Brian Rosen in 2015, InvestBev Group, a division of Growth Beverage, has grown to become a top adult beverage private equity firm. Helmed by 3rd generation industry veteran Brian Rosen, IBG has raised nearly $200 million over the last four funds, as well as a $100 million credit fund called Algoma Cap. They specialize in short return windows while offering non-correlated investing as a cornerstone of their strategy.

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe, 845-548-1211

