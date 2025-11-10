INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Agilon Health, Inc. ("Agilon" or "the Company") (NYSE: AGL), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you have information that could assist in the Agilon investigation or if you are an Agilon investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE .

You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

THE COMPANY:

Agilon Health partners with primary care doctors to deliver coordinated, value-based senior care.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING :

On August 4, 2025, Agilon Health announced its second-quarter 2025 results, with the Executive Chair acknowledging that industry challenges had become more severe than expected. The company also suspended its full-year financial guidance. Following the news, Agilon Health's stock plummeted 51.5% on August 5, 2025.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP