INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("Arcturus") (NASDAQ: ARCT), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY:

Arcturus Therapeutics specializes in creating mRNA vaccines and therapies.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On October 22, 2025, Arcturus reported Phase 2 trial results for its inhaled mRNA therapy ARCT-032 in cystic fibrosis, showing no meaningful improvement in lung function (FEV1). Following the announcement, the company's stock dropped 50.17% to close at $11.54 per share.

