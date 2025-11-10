INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY:

Beyond Meat makes plant-based meat alternatives, such as the Beyond Burger, using non-GMO ingredients.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On October 24, 2025, Beyond Meat announced a significant non-cash impairment charge on certain assets, causing its stock to drop more than 23 percent. The company then delayed its third-quarter earnings release on November 3, 2025, to complete the impairment review, leading to a further 16.52 percent decline in its share price.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

