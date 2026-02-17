INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Capital One Financial Corporation ("Capital One") (NYSE: COF), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY:

Capital One is a Fortune 500 financial services firm founded in 1994. It provides credit cards, banking, and auto loans; ranks among the top 10 U.S. banks as of 2025; operates in the U.S., Canada, and the UK; and is moving forward with its acquisition of Discover Financial.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On January 22, 2026, Capital One reported its fourth-quarter 2025 results, with earnings of $3.86 per share, missing analysts' estimate of $4.14. The bank's efficiency ratio was 60%, also below expectations. On this news, Capital One's stock price fell $17.77 per share, or 7.56%, to close at $217.30 per share on January 23, 2026.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

