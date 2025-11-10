INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Simulations Plus, Inc. ("Simulations Plus") (NASDAQ: SLP), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY:

Simulations Plus provides software and consulting to support drug discovery and development in the pharmaceutical industry.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On April 15, 2025, Simulations Plus hired Grant Thornton as its auditor. After reporting weak preliminary Q3 results in June, citing market uncertainties, its stock dropped more than 24% to close at $20.05 per share. On July 14, 2025, the company posted a $77.2 million charge tied to prior acquisitions and dismissed Grant Thornton, despite the auditor's objections regarding unresolved reporting and internal control issues. Following Grant Thornton's dismissal, the stock fell another 25.76% to close at $12.97 per share.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, breach of fiduciary duties under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

