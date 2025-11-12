INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you have non-public information that could assist in the Varonis Systems Investigation or if you are a Varonis Systems investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE .

You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 ext. 1, or via e-mail at [email protected] .

THE COMPANY:

Varonis Systems, Inc. is a data security firm that helps organizations protect and manage sensitive data across on-premises and cloud environments through threat detection, access control, and compliance automation.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING :

On October 28, 2025, Varonis Systems reported Q3 results that missed expectations, with term license subscriptions (15.4% of total revenues) decreasing 63.9% to $24.8 million. Maintenance and services (9.1% of total revenues) declined 49.1% to $10.9 million. The company cut its annual recurring revenue (ARR) forecast, citing weak on-premises subscriptions and sales issues.

Following this news, Varonis stock fell 48.67% to close at $32.34 per share on October 29, 2025.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

