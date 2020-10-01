'Investing Today for a Better Tomorrow’: Aflac Releases 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

"While this report reflects upon the events of last year, the magnitude of the events of 2020 cast an even greater spotlight on a company's purpose—the core values guiding its impact on the world," said Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Aflac senior vice president and chief environmental, social, governance ( ESG ) and communications officer. "At Aflac, being an ethical, purpose-driven company is in our DNA, as is demonstrated in the way we treat our employees, customers, investors and all stakeholders. This CSR Report highlights our investment in tomorrow for future generations, taking care of our environment and giving back to our communities."

The report includes activities in 2019 in both the U.S. and Japan. Aflac's products protect more than 50 million people worldwide. With a focus on Aflac's culture of ethical engagement with all its stakeholders, the report features key accomplishments in four areas: governance, workplace, philanthropy and environment. Highlights include:

Governance

Aflac's commitment to diversity starts at the top: 64% of Aflac's board members are ethnic minorities or women.

Aflac spent $24.5 million with diverse suppliers in 2019, including a 9.4% increase in minority-owned businesses and 5.2% increase in women-owned businesses.

with diverse suppliers in 2019, including a 9.4% increase in minority-owned businesses and 5.2% increase in women-owned businesses. Aflac Japan met its goal of raising the percentage of women in leadership positions from 17.5% in 2014 to 30% in 2019.

Workplace

Aflac Japan received the Platinum Kurumin accreditation, awarded to top-class companies that support working parents with child care assistance.

Aflac U.S. hired 729 new employees, 58% who were ethnic minorities and 65% who were women — an increase of 20% and 16% , respectively.

respectively. Aflac was honored as one of Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th consecutive year, the only insurance company to do so since the award's inception.

Philanthropy

Aflac contributed more than $172 million to help children with cancer in the U.S. and Japan through 2019.

to help children with cancer in the U.S. and through 2019. Aflac distributed more than 6,500 My Special Aflac Ducks®, comforting robotic companions for children with cancer, free of charge, in hospitals and childhood cancer organizations across the U.S. and Japan through 2019.

through 2019. Aflac Community Giving contributed nearly $7 million to nonprofit causes, including supporting organizations for minorities, pediatric cancer, health and education in the U.S.

Environment

Aflac Japan's carbon emissions decreased by approximately 48% since 2004.

Aflac U.S. has saved more than $18 million in energy costs in the past eight years. In 2019, Aflac expanded its goal to include buildings and facilities in Japan .

in energy costs in the past eight years. In 2019, Aflac expanded its goal to include buildings and facilities in . Aflac U.S. employees recycled 64,000 pounds of e-waste and electronics and donated 500 pairs of shoes to the Keep Columbus Beautiful Shoe Drive, diverting an additional 750 pounds from landfills in 2019.

The 2019 Aflac Corporate Social Responsibility Report marks the company's fifth year of dedicated work toward adherence to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, reported in IR Magazine as the world's most widely used sustainability reporting framework.* This is also the third year the report has included United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Disclosures that reference GRI Standards and SDGs, the latest guidelines, are noted throughout the report.

Visit Aflac.com/CSRReport to view the full 2019 Aflac Corporate Social Responsibility Report, "Investing Today for a Better Tomorrow."

