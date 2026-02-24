Investing.com Publishes In-Depth VantagePoint A.I. Review by Trading Legend Ralph Vince

Now, VantagePoint has captured the attention of one of the trading industry's most respected voices. Investing.com, one of the world's leading financial platforms, has published an in-depth review of VantagePoint software by Ralph Vince, renowned mathematician and trading systems expert.

A Review from a Trading Legend

Ralph Vince brings unparalleled credibility to his analysis. In 1987, he worked alongside Larry Williams during Williams' legendary trading championship performance, where $10,000 was transformed into over $1 million in a single year. Vince is celebrated throughout the trading community for his rigorous mathematical approach and groundbreaking work on position sizing and optimal f theory.

In his comprehensive review featured on Investing.com, titled "A.I.-Powered Market Forecasting for the Modern Trader," Vince reveals why he chose VantagePoint as one of the very few platforms to build his most prized proprietary indicators. The review synthesizes multiple independent evaluations, including rigorous academic validation from Dr. Phillip Arcuri (Ph.D., Oxford), whose May 2023 study analyzed 137,605 crossover events across 2,403 securities.

The findings are compelling: VantagePoint's Neural Index predicted market direction correctly 76.13% of the time, compared to 64.24% for baseline models — a nearly 12 percentage point improvement that translates to almost 20% better performance accuracy.

"From my perspective, having spent decades studying position sizing and optimal f, even modest improvements in directional accuracy compound dramatically when combined with proper money management," Vince writes. "A 12-percentage point edge is the difference between long-term profitability and slow capital erosion."

A Distinguished Endorsement

"Having Investing.com feature such a thorough and positive review by Ralph Vince is truly an honor," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I. "Ralph is a trader's trader, someone who has influenced generations with his work on risk management and position sizing. When someone of his caliber independently validates what we've been doing with artificial intelligence for over three decades, it reinforces our commitment to providing traders with genuine predictive intelligence, not just reactive indicators. That's why traders who have joined the VantagePoint Family and mastered the VantagePoint indicators then go on to find incredible success using Ralph Vince's calculations."

The VantagePoint Difference



As Vince emphasizes in his review, VantagePoint represents a paradigm shift from traditional backward-looking indicators to forward-looking market predictions. Using patented neural network technology and Global Intermarket Analysis, the software identifies the 30 most influential markets affecting any target being tracked, then forecasts trend changes up to three days in advance.

With coverage of over 2,000 symbols including U.S. stocks, forex, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, VantagePoint has demonstrated consistent performance through every major market environment of the past 35 years; from the 2008 financial crisis to the COVID-19 disruption to today's geopolitical uncertainty.

Traders interested in learning how A.I.-powered forecasting can transform their trading are invited to attend a free, live training session to see VantagePoint in action. In just one class, traders can discover how to make data-driven decisions with artificial intelligence and access patented Global Intermarket Analysis with just two clicks.

Read the full review by Ralph Vince featured on Investing.com and discover why this legendary trader chose VantagePoint as the platform for his proprietary indicators.

