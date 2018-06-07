Investopedia Releases List of Most Influential US Financial Advisors

Financial advisors are a crucial part of Investopedia's community: since 2016, Investopedia's Advisor Insights has enabled them to share their expertise with the site's 30 million monthly users and contribute thought leadership on the most important issues facing investors of all ages and incomes. The Investopedia 100 celebrates the enormous value that advisors contribute to that conversation through their blogs, social media channels, as well as TV and radio appearances.

The top advisors were selected by Investopedia's data science and editorial teams, who sought to measure advisors' influence with three key metrics:

Social Media Influence: The team measured the total number of followers that advisors had across LinkedIn and Twitter. The "Matrix of Influence": In addition to social media followers, Investopedia's data science team created a proprietary algorithm that gauged each advisor's influence by tracking his or her web of connections within the financial advisor community on Twitter. Online Presence: Investopedia also measured each applicant's personal website's domain authority as well as the influence of sites to which he/she has contributed in the past, including Investopedia.com and other financial publications.

"While many publishers rank advisors based on their client base or assets under management, we wanted to celebrate advisors who have dedicated their time to educating investors," said Investopedia CEO David Siegel. "This is about more than followers: we set out to identify the advisors who are influential leaders and are passionate about financial education, like we are."

The top ten financial advisors are:

The full list can be found on https://www.investopedia.com/top-100-financial-advisors-2018/.

This year's list is sponsored by Franklin Templeton Investments.

