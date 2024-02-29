Investopedia Reveals Winners of 2024 Best Robo-Advisor Awards

Wealthfront, Betterment, and SoFi Among Top Picks for Consumers

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Investopedia announced the winners of its 2024 Best Robo-Advisor Awards , featuring eight winners across 14 categories, based on an analysis of 59 factors. This year's winners provide tools and services to meet the confluence of rising female investors, historically dwindling personal savings, changing tax rules, and a crypto resurgence following the first-ever spot Bitcoin ETF—all shifting the way millions of customers interact with their investment platforms.

Investopedia's team of experts reviewed more than 20 robo-advisors against a comprehensive rating methodology to find the best options for consumers across various needs. The winners were selected from an expanded list of companies measured against newly calibrated categories chosen to emphasize consumers' top concerns, including goal planning, fees, and portfolio contents.

"While the foundations of long-term investing and saving are the same, the past year has presented new challenges and opportunities for these digital platforms to educate their clients and provide them with more options and opportunities to reach their goals," said Caleb Silver, Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia. "The 2024 Best Robo-Advisors have all adapted and evolved their platforms to meet the expanding needs of today's passive investors."

The winners of the 2024 Investopedia Best Robo-Advisor Awards are:

Best Overall: Wealthfront

Best for Goal Planning: Wealthfront

Best for Portfolio Construction: Wealthfront

Best for Portfolio Management: Wealthfront

Best for Beginners: Betterment

Best for Cash Management: Betterment

Best for Tax-Loss Harvesting: Betterment

Best for Crypto Portfolio Selection: Betterment

Portfolio Selection: Best for Education: Merrill Guided Investing

Best for Low Costs: SoFi Automated Investing

Best for Women Investors: Ellevest

Best for Mobile: E*TRADE Core Portfolios

Best for Sophisticated Investors: M1 Finance

Best for Those Who Struggle to Save: Acorns

To see the complete list of winners in Investopedia's 2024 Best Robo-Advisor Awards, visit here .

