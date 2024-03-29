Investopedia Reveals Winners of 2024 Best Online Broker Awards

Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab, and Interactive Brokers Selected Among Best for Consumers

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Investopedia announced the winners of its 2024 Best Online Broker Awards , featuring 14 categories highlighting winners whose products and services helped investors navigate rising but volatile markets, a crypto resurgence, and new assets like spot Bitcoin ETFs entering the playing field. From beginners to advanced traders looking for options trading, international exposure, and more, Investopedia's Best Online Brokers found the right platforms for investors across every experience, income, and risk level.

2024 Investopedia Best Broker Awards

"The investing landscape has changed over the past few years as higher interest rates led to more complicated decisions, so the best online brokers have evolved their platforms to meet the dynamic needs of their customers," said Caleb Silver, Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia. "Our reviews and ratings of the Best Online Brokers for 2024 emphasize choice, cost, education, and range of offerings."

The winners of the 2024 Investopedia Best Online Broker Awards are:

Best Overall: Fidelity

Best for Low Costs: Fidelity

Best for Beginners: Charles Schwab

Best for Advanced Traders: Interactive Brokers

Best for ETFs: Fidelity

Best for Options Trading: tastytrade

Best for International Trading: Interactive Brokers

Best for Mobile Investing & Trading: E*TRADE

Best for Cryptocurrency Trading: eToro

Trading: Best for Risk Management: Interactive Brokers

Best for Cash Management: Fidelity

Best for Generating Stock Trading Ideas: Interactive Brokers

Best for Algorithmic Trading: Interactive Brokers

Best for Alternative Investments: Public

To see the complete list of winners in Investopedia's 2024 Best Online Broker Awards, visit here .

